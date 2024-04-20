Stand Atlantic headline shows UK: Where to get tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Stand Atlantic headline UK shows are scheduled to be held from September 13, 2024, to September 20, 2024, in venues across the UK and Scotland. The shows are part of the band's larger 2024 headlining tour, which also includes performances in Europe and Australia.
The upcoming shows will be held in cities such as Glasgow, London, and Newcastle Upon Tyne, among others. Stand Atlantic announced the new shows as part of their larger tour on April 17, 2024.
Tickets for the tour are currently on sale and priced at an average of £23 plus processing and service fees, depending upon seating choice, venue, and country. Tickets can be purchased via the band's official website, Ticketmaster, or See Tickets.
Stand Atlantic headline shows UK: Dates and venues
Stand Atlantic will start the year with a show in Singapore on May 1, 2024, before embarking on a US tour as part of the Idobi Summer School Tour series, which will also feature artists Magnolia Park, The Home Team, Scene Queen, Honey Revenge, and Letdown.
Stand Atlantic will then head to Australia for a few shows before finally embarking on the new UK and European headline shows. The full list of dates and venues for the Stand Atlantic UK headline shows is given below:
- September 13, 2024 – Leeds, UK at Project House
- September 14, 2024 – Manchester, UK at New Century Hall
- September 15, 2024 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK at Northumbria University Newcastle
- September 16, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland - 19 St Luke's Pl Parking
- September 18, 2024 – Southampton, UK at The 1865
- September 19, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at Xoyo Birmingham
- September 20, 2024 – London, UK at Electric Brixton
The dates and venues for Stand Atlantic's other 2024 tour shows are also given below:
- May 1, 2024 – Singapore, Singapore at Scape
- July 10, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio at Agora Theater & Ballroom
- July 11, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio at The Andrew J Brady Music Center
- July 12, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Marathon Music Works
- July 13, 2024 – Sauget, Illinois at Pop's Nightclub & Concert Venue
- July 16, 2024 – Austin, Texas at The Far Out Lounge & Stage
- July 17, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at South Side Music Hall
- July 18, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Warehouse Live Midtown
- July 20, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at The Vanguard at Tickets
- July 21, 2024 – St Petersburg, Florida at Jannus Live
- July 22, 2024 – Atlanta, GA at Hell at The Masquerade
- July 23, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at The Fillmore Charlotte
- July 25, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Franklin Music Hall
- July 26, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Stage Ae
- July 27, 2024 – Sayreville, New Jersey at Starland Ballroom
- July 28, 2024 – Worcester, Massachusetts at Palladium
- July 30, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Concord Music Hall
- July 31, 2024 – Royal Oak, Michigan at Royal Oak Music Theatre
- August 2, 2024 – Omaha, Nebraska at The Admiral Theater
- August 3, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri at Uptown Theater
- August 4, 2024 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Diamond Ballroom
- August 6, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Fillmore Auditorium
- August 7, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at The Complex
- August 9, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Showbox Sodo
- August 10, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Roseland Theater
- August 13, 2024 – Sacramento, California at The Backyard
- August 15, 2024 – Tempe, Arizona at Marquee Theatre
- August 16, 2024 – San Diego, California at Soma San Diego
- August 17, 2024 – Anaheim, California at City National Grove Of Anaheim
- August 28, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia at Forum Melbourne
- August 30, 2024 – Kensington, Australia at Roundhouse
- August 31, 2024 – Brisbane, Australia at The Fortitude Music Hall
- September 21, 2024 – Eindhoven, Netherlands at Dynamo
- September 22, 2024 – Antwerp, Belgium at Kavka
- September 24, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at Logo
- September 25, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Hole44
- September 26, 2024 – Hlavní Město Praha, Czech Republic at Bike Jesus
- September 27, 2024 – Munich, Germany at Backstage Halle
- September 29, 2024 – Köln, Germany at Die Kantine
Stand Atlantic is best known for its third studio album, F.E.A.R., which was released on May 6, 2022. The album peaked at number 10 on the Australian album chart.