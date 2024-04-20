Stand Atlantic headline shows UK: Where to get tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Stand Atlantic headline UK shows are scheduled to be held from September 13, 2024, to September 20, 2024, in venues across the UK and Scotland. The shows are part of the band's larger 2024 headlining tour, which also includes performances in Europe and Australia.

The upcoming shows will be held in cities such as Glasgow, London, and Newcastle Upon Tyne, among others. Stand Atlantic announced the new shows as part of their larger tour on April 17, 2024.

Tickets for the tour are currently on sale and priced at an average of £23 plus processing and service fees, depending upon seating choice, venue, and country. Tickets can be purchased via the band's official website, Ticketmaster, or See Tickets.

Stand Atlantic headline shows UK: Dates and venues

Stand Atlantic will start the year with a show in Singapore on May 1, 2024, before embarking on a US tour as part of the Idobi Summer School Tour series, which will also feature artists Magnolia Park, The Home Team, Scene Queen, Honey Revenge, and Letdown.

Stand Atlantic will then head to Australia for a few shows before finally embarking on the new UK and European headline shows. The full list of dates and venues for the Stand Atlantic UK headline shows is given below:

September 13, 2024 – Leeds, UK at Project House

September 14, 2024 – Manchester, UK at New Century Hall

September 15, 2024 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK at Northumbria University Newcastle

September 16, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland - 19 St Luke's Pl Parking

September 18, 2024 – Southampton, UK at The 1865

September 19, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at Xoyo Birmingham

September 20, 2024 – London, UK at Electric Brixton

The dates and venues for Stand Atlantic's other 2024 tour shows are also given below:

May 1, 2024 – Singapore, Singapore at Scape

July 10, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio at Agora Theater & Ballroom

July 11, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio at The Andrew J Brady Music Center

July 12, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Marathon Music Works

July 13, 2024 – Sauget, Illinois at Pop's Nightclub & Concert Venue

July 16, 2024 – Austin, Texas at The Far Out Lounge & Stage

July 17, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at South Side Music Hall

July 18, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Warehouse Live Midtown

July 20, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at The Vanguard at Tickets

July 21, 2024 – St Petersburg, Florida at Jannus Live

July 22, 2024 – Atlanta, GA at Hell at The Masquerade

July 23, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at The Fillmore Charlotte

July 25, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Franklin Music Hall

July 26, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Stage Ae

July 27, 2024 – Sayreville, New Jersey at Starland Ballroom

July 28, 2024 – Worcester, Massachusetts at Palladium

July 30, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Concord Music Hall

July 31, 2024 – Royal Oak, Michigan at Royal Oak Music Theatre

August 2, 2024 – Omaha, Nebraska at The Admiral Theater

August 3, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri at Uptown Theater

August 4, 2024 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Diamond Ballroom

August 6, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Fillmore Auditorium

August 7, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at The Complex

August 9, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Showbox Sodo

August 10, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Roseland Theater

August 13, 2024 – Sacramento, California at The Backyard

August 15, 2024 – Tempe, Arizona at Marquee Theatre

August 16, 2024 – San Diego, California at Soma San Diego

August 17, 2024 – Anaheim, California at City National Grove Of Anaheim

August 28, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia at Forum Melbourne

August 30, 2024 – Kensington, Australia at Roundhouse

August 31, 2024 – Brisbane, Australia at The Fortitude Music Hall

September 21, 2024 – Eindhoven, Netherlands at Dynamo

September 22, 2024 – Antwerp, Belgium at Kavka

September 24, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at Logo

September 25, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Hole44

September 26, 2024 – Hlavní Město Praha, Czech Republic at Bike Jesus

September 27, 2024 – Munich, Germany at Backstage Halle

September 29, 2024 – Köln, Germany at Die Kantine

Stand Atlantic is best known for its third studio album, F.E.A.R., which was released on May 6, 2022. The album peaked at number 10 on the Australian album chart.

