“Tastes strange, but my skin looks good”- Miley Cyrus reveals getting salmon sperm facials, credits them for her perfect skin 

Miley Cyrus unveiled her unconventional skincare secret during an intimate June 2 performance at New York City’s Bemelmans Bar. The singer interrupted her setlist, which included tracks such as More to Lose, Easy Lover, and Flowers, to tell the audience that she had tried salmon sperm. She asked them whether they had heard about it.
"I've tried it. Tastes strange, but my skin looks good," Cyrus said.
Despite the "strange" taste, she credited the treatment for her radiant complexion, clarifying:
"I didn’t mean to drink it. It’s just like a whole mask."
Miley Cyrus humorously distanced herself from the sourcing process, joking she never met salmon as it came "pre-packaged." Her revelation aligns with a growing Hollywood trend. In a March 2025 episode of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian confirmed using salmon sperm in her routine but drew boundaries, saying she would never try whale sperm.
Her sister, Kim Kardashian, had previously detailed receiving injections during a 2024 episode, telling Kris Jenner she got a salmon sperm facial with salmon sperm injected into her face. Jennifer Aniston pioneered the conversation in 2023, telling WSJ Magazine an aesthetician recommended it despite minimal visible results.
"First of all, I said, ‘Are you serious? How do you get salmon’s sperm?’" Jennifer recalled, calling it "the future" of anti-aging.
When "strange" meets glowing: Behind Miley Cyrus' salmon sperm experiment
Miley Cyrus’ candid review spotlights both the allure and the controversies of salmon sperm facials. The procedure, popularized by Aniston and mainstreamed by the Kardashians, relies on microneedling to deliver sperm-derived DNA into the skin.
Dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner claimed in a PopSugar interview in 2023 that its high DNA content may improve "hydration, plumpness, texture, and wrinkles" through amino acids. However, aesthetician Nerida Joy warned in the same interview about its risks, aggravating acne-prone skin, and the U.S. FDA has not approved it due to insufficient clinical data.
The lack of FDA approval and comprehensive studies leaves efficacy claims largely anecdotal, as Aniston’s "minimal results" experience demonstrated. While Miley Cyrus and others tout subjective benefits of the salmon sperm facial, medical professionals emphasize the need for further research.
In other news, Miley Cyrus appeared on The Interview podcast by The New York Times last month, where she explained avoiding launching her own makeup line.
"I don’t have a makeup line because I’m not a makeup artist," Cyrus said.
Cyrus recently released her ninth studio album on May 30, titled Something Beautiful. She has collaborated with renowned names on the album, including Naomi Campbell and Brittany Howard. During a listening party hosted by TikTok for her new album, Miley told fans this album is "just the appetizer" for her next album, which is going to be "extremely experimental".
Along with her new album, a complete visual film is all set to premiere on June 6 at the Tribeca Film Festival. Those interested in watching the Something Beautiful visual film can enjoy it in theatres in the U.S. and Canada only on June 12.