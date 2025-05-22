"That would be career suicide for her": Gianno Caldwell weighs in on why Megan Thee Stallion is doubling down on Tory Lanez being guilty 

Political analyst for Fox News, Gianno Caldwell, recently commented on Megan Thee Stallion doubling down on Tory Lanez being guilty of shooting her in the foot in 2020.

Ad

In an X video dated May 22, 2025, Gianno Caldwell answered some of the questions on Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren's show. One of the questions Tomi asked was if Megan thinks Lanez really "did it," to which Caldwell said:

"I can only surmise what makes sense logically. One, you said from the very beginning that he did it, and you never mentioned your best friend, your best friend got immunity, immunity for what? And this has been a career high for her since that incident occurred."

Ad

Trending

He also brought up the recent stabbing attack that Tory Lanez faced in prison, adding:

"If people found out she lied about this situation, then that would be career suicide for her."

Caldwell also mentioned that he's been involved in the process of looking into the case for 6 months and that irregularities in the case allegedly hint toward Tory Lanez possibly being innocent.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The political analyst put forth his points, starting with pinning an angle on prosecutor George Gascón. Caldwell claimed that he had lost support in key demographics to his electoral success, including black women. He alleged that the prosecutor had to do whatever he could to win the election.

"George Gascón had put on a front. He wanted to pretend to be tough on crime so he can have a silver bullet for his next election because he had a black woman that he can say he protected."

Ad

Caldwell further said that there were 4 people in the car on the night of the incident: Kelsey Harris, Tory's bodyguard, Tory Lanez, and Megan Thee Stallion. He then mentioned the recent claim by Kelsey Harris' bodyguard suggesting that Harris couldn't testify in court "without telling on herself." He also questioned why Kelsey Harris wasn't tested for DNA on the gun.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gianno Caldwell suggests "eerie" connection between Tory Lanez's stabbing in prison and Megan Thee Stallion

In addition to claiming that prosecutor George Gascón had a role to play in Tory Lanez getting convicted for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet, Caldwell also suggested that Megan might have an "eerie" connection to Lanez's stabbing in prison.

Ad

For context, Tory Lanez was stabbed by a fellow inmate 14 times on May 12, 2025. The rapper suffered multiple wounds to the back, torso, face, and head, in addition to injuries causing his lungs to collapse.

Ad

Caldwell also said that he was working on an op-ed with The New York Post, and a month into the same, the publication approached Kelsey Harris, Megan Thee Stallion, and George Gascón's camp for comments. Megan's camp responded, asking for more information on the op-ed, which resulted in the NY Post setting up a call and telling them what they got.

"I'm not sure exactly what details they share, but then days later, Tory Lanez is almost murdered in prison. Is there a connection there? I don't know. But it's quite eerie to be honest," he said.

Ad

Gianno Caldwell also questioned why members of the press weren't all over the story despite there being multiple contrasting elements in the case.

As per NPR, Tory Lanez was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in December 2022 and has been serving a decade-long prison sentence.

However, Kelsey Harris' bodyguard claiming that Harris shot Megan in the feet and not Lanez has resulted in fans of the rapper supporting his release.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More