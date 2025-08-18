  • home icon
  • Music
  • "That’s one expensive selfie energy" - Internet reacts to fan paying $1,200 to take a photo with Chris Brown

"That’s one expensive selfie energy" - Internet reacts to fan paying $1,200 to take a photo with Chris Brown

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Aug 18, 2025 12:30 GMT
2018 BET Experience STAPLES Center Concert Sponsored by COCA-COLA - Night 2 - Source: Getty
Netizens reacts to fan paying $1,200 to take a photo with Chris Brown (Image via Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for BET)

On August 17, 2025, X page @mymixtapez posted an update concerning Chris Brown, writing that one of his fans allegedly paid $1200 to take a photo with the Sensational singer. The X page attached the said photo, where the singer is posing with a hand in his pocket and looking to the left, while his fan is looking into the camera, making a gun sign with his hand.

Ad

The post has garnered over 3 million views at the time of this writing and resulted in netizens taking to X to express their opinions on the same.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Commenting on Chris Brown's picture with his fan, an X user tweeted:

"$1,200 for a snapshot but priceless clout, that’s one expensive selfie energy."
Ad

Internet users questioned the alleged price that the singer's fan paid for a photo, while some cropped the fan out of the picture, allowing others to photoshop themselves into it:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Additionally, some netizens dubbed Chris a "shameless" celebrity for charging his fans to take a photo with him:

Ad
Ad
Ad

Was Chris Brown recently sued for allegedly humiliating a fan on social media? Details explored

While allegations that Chris Brown charged $1200 for a photo with a fan are circulating online, he was also recently sued by one of his fans, as reported by In Touch in April 2025. According to the publication, a woman named Angela Reliford filed a lawsuit against the singer, alleging false light and invasion of privacy.

Ad

The fan, who goes by the name chrisbrownzwife777 on social media, has made numerous videos concerning Chris and his dancers. In April 2025, she shared a post allegedly claiming that the Go Crazy singer had been secretly communicating with her via his music videos.

Chris&#039; Instagram post (Image via Instagram/ @chrisbrownofficial)
Chris' Instagram post (Image via Instagram/ @chrisbrownofficial)

In her lawsuit, Angela claimed that Chris Brown reposted an edited and manipulated video of her consisting of distorted audio featuring "ominous, devil music" in it. She further alleged that the video featured her mugshot from a wrongful arrest, stating it consisted of “False captions suggesting that [she] had intended harm to Chris and his dancers."

Ad

Per the lawsuit, this wasn't the first instance of Chris re-sharing Angela's content. He allegedly reposted one of her videos in 2024, wherein she was threatening the singer and his crew. At the time, he wrote:

"I’m not tryna be mean at all. But this sh*t is scary!”

Angela Reliford's lawsuit mentioned that Chris reposted her allegedly edited video on his social media page without "verifying its authenticity or considering the damage it could cause." The fan claimed that Chris Brown intentionally positioned her in false light and portrayed her as "dangerous and unstable" by reposting the video.

Ad
Chris&#039; Instagram post (Image via Instagram/ @chrisbrownofficial)
Chris' Instagram post (Image via Instagram/ @chrisbrownofficial)

The fan also claimed that Chris acted with disregard for the truth and didn't confirm the credibility of the content before sharing it on social media.

Ad
“Spreading these false claims has damaged my reputation and caused harassment, public humiliation, and professional harm. Those responsible will be held accountable through legal action.” Anglea mentioned in the lawsuit

In other news, Chris Brown is currently on the Breezy Bowl XX World Tour, which commenced on July 30, 2025, at LoanDepot Park in Miami. The tour is set to conclude at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, on September 20, 2025.

About the author
Divya Singh Rana

Divya Singh Rana

Twitter icon

Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.

Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.

She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.

Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.

When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes.

Know More
Edited by pratigya dhali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications