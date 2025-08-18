"That’s one expensive selfie energy" - Internet reacts to fan paying $1,200 to take a photo with Chris Brown

On August 17, 2025, X page @mymixtapez posted an update concerning Chris Brown, writing that one of his fans allegedly paid $1200 to take a photo with the Sensational singer. The X page attached the said photo, where the singer is posing with a hand in his pocket and looking to the left, while his fan is looking into the camera, making a gun sign with his hand. The post has garnered over 3 million views at the time of this writing and resulted in netizens taking to X to express their opinions on the same.Commenting on Chris Brown's picture with his fan, an X user tweeted:&quot;$1,200 for a snapshot but priceless clout, that’s one expensive selfie energy.&quot;Caitlyn @CaitlynbunniLINK$1,200 for a snapshot but priceless clout, that’s one expensive selfie energy.Internet users questioned the alleged price that the singer's fan paid for a photo, while some cropped the fan out of the picture, allowing others to photoshop themselves into it:/̵͇̿̿/’̿’̿ ̿ ̿̿ ̿̿ ̿̿ @IIIJAY215IIILINKI could’ve photoshopped this for $600amor @aamoirLINK1,200 for this??? FOR THISSSSSSSStmoniiyoungbless @youngblesstmoniLINKImagine paying $1,200 just to still get cropped out later.Barbie @ThebitcoinbarbiLINK1200$ translated to 278k views on this post alone... talk less of how many other people reposted and will meme this. $1200 for endless exposure was the actual service providedAdditionally, some netizens dubbed Chris a &quot;shameless&quot; celebrity for charging his fans to take a photo with him:⚜Jeff the Just⚜ @JefftheBeff69LINKNo one should have to pay to take photos with celebrities. They make more money than anyone below them and it's downright scummy and greedy to ask to pay this kind of money for one picture with them. it also shows they don't really care about their fans at all. F*ck this!Showboytheblogger @ShowboyForeverLINKEi so Christ brown too took the money? Shameful celebrityGaurav @Melbourne__82LINKDoes he REALLY need the money? Just take the pic for the fans. Without them, you're nothing. I thought these meets and greets were for b!t**es???Was Chris Brown recently sued for allegedly humiliating a fan on social media? Details exploredWhile allegations that Chris Brown charged $1200 for a photo with a fan are circulating online, he was also recently sued by one of his fans, as reported by In Touch in April 2025. According to the publication, a woman named Angela Reliford filed a lawsuit against the singer, alleging false light and invasion of privacy. The fan, who goes by the name chrisbrownzwife777 on social media, has made numerous videos concerning Chris and his dancers. In April 2025, she shared a post allegedly claiming that the Go Crazy singer had been secretly communicating with her via his music videos.Chris' Instagram post (Image via Instagram/ @chrisbrownofficial)In her lawsuit, Angela claimed that Chris Brown reposted an edited and manipulated video of her consisting of distorted audio featuring &quot;ominous, devil music&quot; in it. She further alleged that the video featured her mugshot from a wrongful arrest, stating it consisted of “False captions suggesting that [she] had intended harm to Chris and his dancers.&quot;Per the lawsuit, this wasn't the first instance of Chris re-sharing Angela's content. He allegedly reposted one of her videos in 2024, wherein she was threatening the singer and his crew. At the time, he wrote:&quot;I’m not tryna be mean at all. But this sh*t is scary!”Angela Reliford's lawsuit mentioned that Chris reposted her allegedly edited video on his social media page without &quot;verifying its authenticity or considering the damage it could cause.&quot; The fan claimed that Chris Brown intentionally positioned her in false light and portrayed her as &quot;dangerous and unstable&quot; by reposting the video.Chris' Instagram post (Image via Instagram/ @chrisbrownofficial)The fan also claimed that Chris acted with disregard for the truth and didn't confirm the credibility of the content before sharing it on social media.“Spreading these false claims has damaged my reputation and caused harassment, public humiliation, and professional harm. Those responsible will be held accountable through legal action.” Anglea mentioned in the lawsuitIn other news, Chris Brown is currently on the Breezy Bowl XX World Tour, which commenced on July 30, 2025, at LoanDepot Park in Miami. The tour is set to conclude at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, on September 20, 2025.