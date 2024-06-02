The Plus One: Full list of cast in the movie

2023’s The Plus One, directed by Erik White, is a romantic comedy starring Jonathan Bennett, Michelle Hurd, and Cassandra Scerno in key roles. The film's script is written by Brendan Bradley and Austin Highsmith Garces. It has a rating of 3.3 on IMDb and a 7% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Plus One focuses on Lizzie's upcoming marriage and her "male of honor," Marshall. Things take a turn when Marshall invites his ex, Marie, to the destination wedding as his plus one and she does her best to wreck the happy couple's big day. Her plans eventually end up failing, as Marshall realizes the extent to which she went to ruin her friend's wedding.

The movie stars several familiar faces and its synopsis reads:

Trending

"Lizzie only request of her 'Male of Honor' Marshall is that he doesn't bring his hated ex Marie to her destination wedding. But lovesick Marshall brings her as his plus one, and Marie does everything in her power to wreck Lizzie's big day."

The Plus One stars Michelle Hurd, Jonathan Bennett, and Cassandra Scerbo

Ashanti as Lizzie Anders

Ashanti is part of The Plus One (Image via Getty)

Popular popstar Ashanti stars in The Plus One as Lizzie Anders, the bride-to-be around whom most of the plot revolves. Despite her advice, Lizzie's male of honor Marshall ends up inviting his ex Marie to the wedding, leading to a range of complications that her friends attempt to solve.

Ashanti is no stranger to Hollywood and has previously been seen in projects such as The Muppets' Wizard of Oz, Resident Evil: Extinction, Coach Carter, Bride and Prejudice, and more.

Michelle Hurd as Debbie Anders

Michelle Hurd takes up the role of Debbie Anders, one of Lizzie's best friends, and one of the characters who advises Marshall to not invite his ex.

Hurd has previously appeared in high-profile projects such as Star Trek: Piccard, Law and Order, The Glades, and Blindspot.

Cassandra Scerbo as Marie James

Moving on, perhaps the most hilarious role belongs to Cassandra Scerbo, who does justice to her character, Marie James. Scerbo plays Marshall’s ex whose only motivation is to ruin Lizzie’s wedding.

However, despite her best attempts to lure Marshall back into a relationship, she ends up failing, but not before managing to create a comprehensive amount of chaos at the big event. Scerbo has previously acted in titles such as Guerilla, The Fall, Grand Hotel, and Happy Endings Funeral Parlor.

Jonathan Bennett as Marshall

Jonathan Bennett plays the role of the "male of honor," Marshall, and is shown to be lovesick for his ex-partner, Marie, right from the start. The character rejects a range of accusations against his ex and attempts to stick by her until the end.

However, the chaotic conclusion ends up convincing Marshall that he indeed has to move on, as he finally realizes the extent of trouble his ex-partner causes. Bennett also has plenty of experience and has previously been seen in projects such as the 2004 Mean Girls, Christmas House, Awkward, and Van Wilder: Freshman Year.

Other members of the cast of The Plus One

Several other familiar names are part of The Plus One’s cast. This includes the likes of Jonathan Stoddard, Alexic Baca, and Austin Highsmith:

Cedric The Entertainer (as Cedric the Entertainer) as Alfred Anders

Jonathan Stoddard as Eric

Alexis Baca as hotel guest

Austin Highsmith Garces as Rachel Potts

Cathy Shim as Elaine Lim

B.J. Britt as Luke Leonard

Jaymes Vaughan as yoga instructor

Julissa Bermudez as Ana Sanchez

Brendan Bradley as Steve Potts

Mackenzie Thompson as hotel hostess

Betsy Hume as Beth

J. Teddy Garces as Juansito

Wesley Armstrong as Sebastian Anders

The Plus One can be watched on Amazon Prime and multiple other platforms such as Roku TV and Apple TV.