The Vamps 10th Anniversary UK tour: Presale, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The Vamps 10th Anniversary UK tour is scheduled to be held from September 7, 2024, to September 25, 2024, in venues across the UK and Scotland. The tour, as mentioned in the title, celebrates the 10th anniversary of the band's debut album Meet the Vamps.

The upcoming Meet The Vamps Anniversary tour will feature performances in cities such as York, Newcastle Upon Tyne, and Glasgow, among others. The tour was announced by the band through a post on their official X (formerly Twitter) page on June 3, 2024.

Presale for the tour will be available from June 5, 2024, at 09:00 am BST. The presale can be accessed by registering for the band's official newsletter before June 5, 2024, at 08:00 BST. Upon registration, a presale link will be sent.

General tickets will be available from June 7, 2024, at 09:00 am local time via the band's official website or Ticketmaster. However, ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

The Vamps 10th Anniversary UK tour dates and venues

Here are the dates and venues for the The Vamps 10th Anniversary UK tour:

September 7, 2024 – York, UK at Barbican

September 8, 2024 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK at O2 City Hall

September 10, 2024 – Glasgow O2, UK at Academy Glasgow

September 11, 2024 – Glasgow O2, UK at Academy Glasgow

September 12, 2024 – Leeds O2 Academy Leeds

September 14, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at O2 Academy Birmingham

September 15, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at O2 Academy Birmingham

September 17, 2024 – Bristol, UK at O2 Academy Bristol

September 18, 2024 – Bournemouth, UK at O2 Academy Bournemouth

September 21, 2024 – London, UK at Eventim Apollo

September 24, 2024 – Manchester, UK at O2 Apollo

September 25, 2024 – Manchester, UK at O2 Apollo

As mentioned, the upcoming concerts celebrates the anniversary of The Vamp's debut album, Meet the Vamps. The album was a major breakthrough upon its release, peaking at number 2 on the UK album chart and being certified as a platinum record in the UK.

Aside from the upcoming album anniversary tour, the band is also set to perform at the MacMoray Summer Fest, which is scheduled to be held on August 10-11, 2024 at Cooper Park in Elgin, UK. The summer fest will also see performances by MacMoray as well as Cascada and so on.

More about The Vamps and their career

The Vamps formed in 2012 after James McVey found Bradley Simpson through YouTube. The two subsequently met Tristan Evans and Connor Ball and together formed the band.

After the success of their debut album, the band had their next major success with their third studio album, Night & Day (Night Edition), which was released on July 14, 2017, via Virgin EMI Records. The album was the band's first chart-topper, peaking at number 1 on the UK album chart.

The band released a second edition of the album, Night & Day (Day Edition) on July 18, 2017. The alternate edition peaked at number 2 on the UK album chart. Both editions were certified gold in the country.

The Vamps released their latest studio album, Cherry Blossom, on October 16, 2020. The album peaked as a chart topper on the UK album chart as well as at number 9 on the French album chart.