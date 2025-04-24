"Their fans are so connected to every part of it" — Grammy-winning singer Miguel praises BTS ARMY, calls working with j-hope "dope"

Grammy-winning R&B artist Miguel recently shared his admiration for BTS's dedicated fanbase, known as ARMY, and his experience of collaborating with BTS member j-hope on the single Sweet Dreams. The track, released on March 7, 2025, marks a significant moment in both artists' careers, blending their unique styles into a soulful pop-R&B fusion.

Ad

On April 22, 2025, Miguel spoke with Billboard In-News and highlighted ARMY's and BTS's deep connection.

"It’s been such a dope experience eye opening. As fans, their fans are so just connected to every part of it. And of course, like, I’m coming from like Siberia of professional artistry right now. I’ve just been in my own world. You know, cultivating and testing the saw. So i’m coming into it and they’re all ready," Miguel reflected.

Ad

Trending

He continued:

"It’s a nice like picking up when you’re kind of starting at zero. And you’re like,oh, was that, was that the way? And they just did the love, it’s beautiful. So shout out to all that j-hope’s fans and love you guys. I’m so excited about this song, it’s a tough one."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sweet Dreams represents j-hope's first solo release since his military discharge in October 2024. The song showcases a harmonious blend of j-hope's smooth rap and Miguel's rich vocals, delivering a heartfelt message about love and longing.

More about Grammy-winning singer Miguel and his collaboration with BTS' j-hope on Sweet Dreams

Miguel Jontel Pimentel, more widely known as Miguel, has created a niche in contemporary R&B, both with his music and his authentic writing inspired by the likes of Prince, David Bowie, and Jimi Hendrix.

Ad

Miguel's first album, All I Want Is You, released through Jive Records in 2010, initially flopped. The single Sure Thing later emerged as a sleeper hit, peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. On April 22, 2025, 15 years later, Sure Thing re-charted at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100.

At the same time, his work with the BTS rapper on Sweet Dreams entered at No. 1 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales Chart. It also reached No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 79 nations, among which were the US, UK, and Japan, within a day of its release.

Ad

The track also signifies the beginning of the BTS rapper's first solo content since the release of his second solo album Hope on the Street Vol. 1. The single acts as a precursor to his first solo world tour, Hope on the Stage, starting in Seoul and consisting of 31 shows in 15 North American and Asian cities.

The tour began in Seoul at the KSPO Dome, where the show's global livestream let fans everywhere share the experience. On April 6, 2024, during j-hope's solo concert in LA at BMO Stadium, the BTS rapper brought out Miguel as a special guest onstage and performed Sweet Dreams together.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In other news, BTS' j-hope is set to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on April 26 and 27, 2025, as part of his ongoing Hope on the Stage world tour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Banhisha Kundu Banhisha covers Korean entertainment in her role as a popular culture journalist at Sportskeeda. She specializes in K-pop news, and reporting on breaking developments in the Korean entertainment scene is her forte.



Banhisha has a degree in Journalism & Mass Communication along with 7 years of content writing and copywriting experience under her belt. After working as a digital marketing manager for over five years, Banhisha joined Sportskeeda to pursue her calling as a K-pop journalist.



A huge admirer of BTS, Banhisha’s journey as an ‘ARMY’ member has equipped her with critical insights that she brings to her writing. This is evident in the profile deep-dives and music reports she curates, which rely heavily on deep research work to present information in a new light.



Banhisha loves to read as much as she likes to write, and her favorite authors are Jeffery Archer, Hanya Yanagihara, Haruki Murakami, Khaled Hosseini, Taslima Nasrin, Orhan Pamuk, and Kazuo Ishiguro, among others. When not thinking and writing about K-pop, she likes to practice Boxing and play Badminton. Know More