"These streets not playing anymore" — Internet reacts as Sauce Walka posts photos with cash and crutches same day his shooting suspect is found dead

In a new development concerning Sauce Walka's shooting, which resulted in the death of his fellow rapper Sayso P, the main suspect, Jayden Dandridge, was found dead in Houston.

As per the Memphis Police Department's statement dated March 31, 2025, while the 21-year-old primary suspect in Walka's shooting was found dead, the other suspect, Kevin Brown, is still on the run.

The arrest warrant issued for Dandridge is not active anymore, but 22-year-old Kevin Brown is charged with attempted murder, first-degree murder, theft of property, and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Amid news of the suspect's demise, Sauce Walka posted an Instagram carousel featuring himself with cash and crutches.

Additionally, the rapper shared his IG post on his Instagram Story with Tupac’s Hail Mary. Walka's recent post amassed reactions from fans on X, wherein a user tweeted:

"Boy these streets not playing anymore I'm glad I'm not around any of that s*it anymore I swear if a ni**a try me I'll be like u got it but if u trying to throw hands I can work with that"

Netizen reacts to Walka's IG post (Image via X/ @Jamaldennis6000)

"Live by the sword, die by the sword. Y’all be safe out here" an X user commented

"Remember when the man that robbed sauce got killed and he tried to act like he did it" another X user mentioned

"Legendary he even went to a podcast and said he not looking for revenge lol" an internet user stated

On the other hand, some netizens called out Sauce Walka's behavior concerning the post:

This is One Dumb MF Doing this for Clout. He is at the Crime Scene or in The State when The Guy who shot him is Now shot dead, Has Motive and Possibly showing The Cash He Paid The Potential Hitman. This Quantum Level Self Snitching. an X user tweeted

"This ain’t smart at all I can see if u posted a photo but to do this and brag abt it after u almost got clapped stupid" a netizen commented

"Ni**as move like elephants on the net. Just loud and dumb. He's too old to not know better than this." another netizen said

"I can’t retaliate because that’s not righteous"- Sauce Walka makes his feelings known on not avenging Sayso P's death

After getting shot on March 22, 2025, Sauce Walka made an appearance on Wikid Films' interview dated March 28, 2025, wherein he talked about his perspective on avenging fellow rapper Sayso P.

Expand Tweet

The rapper said that he could have brought together 400-500 men from different states and cities to retaliate against Sayso P's death if he wanted to. He added that the people he was referring to would do anything Sauce Walka said at the snap of his finger, but the rapper added:

"As much as it hurts my soul, and it really breaks me down... I'm damn near getting emotional about the sh*t I can't retaliate because that's not righteous. Because my brother had his own dealings as a man that a n***a got to respect. A motherf***er had the opportunity to make me 100% accountable for the same thing that they felt... Whatever the situation is."

While the exact reason for Walka's associate Sayso P's death isn't revealed yet, the late rapper's mother dismissed rumors about her son running off with $200K via a Facebook post. She denied claims about Sayso P stealing from anyone, adding that her late son was loyal.

