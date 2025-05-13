"They got my brother f*cked up” — Trippie Redd reacts to Tory Lanez being stabbed in prison

On May 12, 2025, Tory Lanez's team took to the rapper's Instagram account to share that he was stabbed 14 times in prison. Shortly after the rapper's IG post, @akademiks re-shared the same, which resulted in Miss The Rage rapper Trippie Redd reacting underneath it.
Commenting on the news of Lanez being shot, Trippie Redd wrote:
"Move jails he not from out there ! They got my brother fcked up"
Lanez and Trippie Redd share a strong bond, and the imprisoned rapper dubbed Trippie his "brother" in a Facebook post in 2018. Additionally, the duo has collaborated on multiple tracks, like FeRRis WhEEL, Hurts Me with Yoko Gold, Sickening, and Diamond Minds with Elliott Trent.
Tory Lanez's latest Instagram post, reportedly uploaded on the rapper's behalf by his team, states that he sustained 7 wounds to his back, 2 to the back of his head, 4 to his torso, and 1 on the left side of his face.
Lanez's fans were also informed about the rapper being placed on a breathing apparatus due to collapsed lungs, adding that he was breathing by himself when the update was posted.
The IG post mentioned:
"Despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits, and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through. He also wants to thank everyone for their continued prayers and support."
Why is Tory Lanez in prison? Details explored amid news of a rapper being stabbed in jail
According to BBC's report dated August 2023, Tory Lanez was found guilty on 3 gun-related charges in December 2022. The Say It rapper was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot after an argument broke out between the two at a party in 2020 in Los Angeles. This resulted in Stallion requiring surgery to remove bullet fragments from her foot.
The charges that Lanez was convicted of were: assault with a semi-automatic firearm; having a loaded firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence, and an unregistered firearm in a vehicle.
Reading a statement before the court before the sentencing, the Alone At Prom rapper mentioned:
"There's been this misconception about me being this monster or not having remorse, that's just not true. That night was a night that everyone was drunk... I said some very immature things. If I could turn back the series of events... I would, but I can't. But to think that I am some sort of callous individual is not the case. The victim was my friend... [and] she still is to this day."
On one hand, Lanez referred to Megan Thee Stallion as a 'friend' in his statement before being convicted. However, in a recent turn of events in April 2025, Stallion's attorneys filed a motion to have Tory Lanez held in contempt of court.
As per Rolling Stone's report, dated April 17, 2025, Megan Thee Stallion's lawyers claimed that Lanez's behavior led to his deposition getting cancelled after he pretended to ignore the definition of basic words and harassed Stallion's attorney.
Stallion's lawyer claimed that Lanez "pretended that the video equipment was not working despite prison staff confirming it was functioning properly" and also made a "mockery of the proceedings." The Mamushi rapper's lawyers sought:
“Nothing short of a contempt finding and meaningful sanctions will deter Mr. Peterson from continuing to abuse the process.”
While Tory Lanez has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in the case concerning Megan Thee Stallion, the rapper has managed to stay in the limelight even from jail. Lanez released his album Peterson on March 7, 2025, and the project was recorded in prison.