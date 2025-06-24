"This is actually perfect casting" — Internet reacts to Sabrina Carpenter rumored to be considered to play Dazzler in the MCU

On June 22, 2025, @ThePopTingz posted an image showcasing Sabrina Carpenter alongside Dazzler, a character from Marvel Comics, with the caption:

"Sabrina Carpenter is rumored to be considered to play the mutant Dazzler in the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

According to Fandom, Dazzler is a mutant who has the ability to convert sound vibrations into light and energy beams. Additionally, the character is a retired pop star and reality TV celebrity.

The X post has amassed over 762K views at the time of writing, and netizens quickly took to the social media platform to share their thoughts on the possibility of Sabrina joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Commenting on the comic character's resemblance to the Espresso singer, an X user tweeted:

"This is actually perfect casting."

⛧ @pnkthereup LINK this is actually perfect casting

"Sabrina as Dazzler sounds like a perfect fit she’s got the talent and energy to light up the Marvel stage," an X user commented

"Now that’s a dazzling choice! Sabrina Carpenter as Dazzler would be a perfect mix of sparkle, talent, and superhero charm," another X user mentioned.

"To be completely fair, Dazzler IS a pop star, so casting a pop star to play her just makes sense," an internet user stated.

Additionally, fans of the singer pointed out that she'd be a great fit for the MCU role, especially since she has an acting background. For the unversed, Sabrina had small acting roles in Orange Is the New Black and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

However, she landed her major break with Disney's Girl Meets World in 2014, playing the role of Maya Hart.

"This will eat after all she's an actress," a netizen tweeted

"I could see this. Sabrina would be perfect for the role. She has the same look and vibe. Shes an actress too, so she’ll do great in the role," a netizen expressed.

"Reminder she started off her career acting, she can sing and act,"another netizen remarked .

"The critical sides start to taint it": Sabrina Carpenter reflects on being a pop star

Sabrina Carpenter has been vocal about the criticism she receives for the nature of her songs, performances, and her dressing style. In a recent interview with the Rolling Stone dated June 12, 2025, the Please Please Please singer opened up about what it means to be a pop star in the current day and age.

Explaining that it feels like one has to "fight off video-game demons" now and then, Sabrina mentioned:

“What people probably don’t realize is the more eyes you have on you, the harder it is to love what you’re doing, and you have to keep fighting to still love making things and to still love performing."

She continued:

"Because the critical sides start to taint it, and they start to make things less fun. They start to make friendships and relationships less fun and enjoyable. [But] there’s still so much light and goodness in this, if you’re doing it for the reason of you love it and can’t live without it.”

The singer also addressed the criticism of her dressing style and the s*xually suggestive portion of her concerts while performing songs like Juno.

Calling out the people who attended her concerts and posted that particular part of her performance, Sabrina stated that she found it "funny." She noted that concertgoers often chose to post and comment on that specific moment "every night."

"There’s so many more moments than the ‘Juno’ positions, but those are the ones you post every night and comment on. I can’t control that," she stated.

She further commented that her concert includes not just upbeat performances, but also ballads and "introspective numbers."

In other news, Sabrina Carpenter is set to release her new album Man's Best Friend on August 29, 2025. She also bagged the Best Song, Favorite Album, and Favorite Female Breakthrough Artist at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards on June 21, 2025.

