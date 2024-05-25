“This is a hot button topic” — Jelly Roll shares how marijuana has helped with his anxiety issues and kept him sober

Country music star Jelly Roll opened up about how his marijuana usage has helped him in his personal life. In a Taste of Country interview published on Friday, May 24, the Son of a Sinner hitmaker explained how his weed habit helped him deal with his anxiety and keep him sober.

"This is a hot button topic, but, truly, marijuana has kept me sober," Roll said.

Roll shared that without marijuana, he would likely still be doing hard drugs like codeine, Xanax, and cocaine. While he respects people who participate in programs that require complete abstinence from all substances, he acknowledges that this approach doesn't work for him. The singer has previously been open about using alcohol and weed while still occasionally attending AA meetings.

"I get in trouble for this" — Jelly Roll credits marijuana for his sobriety

Country star Jelly Roll is on a roll after the massive success of his 2024 single, Halfway to Hell. In an interview with Taste of Country, he candidly talked about his drug use. When asked if he still smoked pot, the singer replied:

"I get in trouble for this, all the time, but my stance on marijuana will always be the same: I believe marijuana has helped me in so many regards, with my anxiety."

Jelly Roll acknowledged that smoking weed is a controversial topic but credited it for his sobriety. He added:

"I think a world without weed, Jelly Roll’s drinking codeine and popping Xanax and snorting cocaine again. But a world with weed, I’ll be alright."

The singer further commented on programs that completely shun the usage of any recreational substances, contrasting them with his own brand of sobriety. He told Taste of Country:

"I know that I have friends that don't do that. I have friends that are in the program that are totally against any kind of mind-altering anything. I respect that. I have so much respect for those people. That's just not how my sobriety worked out."

Jelly Roll opened up about his cocaine and alcohol abuse last year

In an interview with People back in December, Jelly Roll discussed how he had to learn to drink alcohol without doing cocaine. This transition took a long time because he had always thought people drank just to do cocaine.

He thought drinking helped people avoid looking like drug addicts when they used harder substances. But the singer never had an issue with booze. He told People:

"I never really had a problem with alcohol, so I'll still have a cocktail, but very, especially this year, very seldomly. Like, special night kind of stuff, like the night of the CMAs, of course we partied. But I just try to stay away from drugs."

The singer also discussed his cautious approach to using marijuana and alcohol while still attending meetings. He told the outlet:

"I've never talked about this in interviews, but because I do drink and smoke weed, I will attend meetings occasionally. If I'm really struggling with thinking of my behavioral pattern, I'll go to a meeting."

He elaborated:

"I just — out of an abundance of respect for the people who really got off the drugs completely, and the alcohol and the weed — don't necessarily claim to be a part of the program, because I respect their work and I would never want to diminish it with some of my actions, but AA has done a lot for me."

Additionally, the singer credited his family as an essential part of his new life. Jelly Roll has been married to podcaster Bunnie XO for over seven years. He also has a 15-year-old daughter named Bailee and a 7-year-old son named Noah from previous relationships.