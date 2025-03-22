"This about to be the most unfiltered chaos ever" — Internet reacts to DJ Akademiks announcing his interview with Kanye West will be released unedited

On March 22, 2025, DJ Akademiks announced details about his interview with rapper Kanye West. The podcaster wrote in his tweet:

"YE INTERVIEW LOADING. I AINT EDITING NOTHING EITHER! @kanyewest"

The yet-to-be-released interview has become a talking point since Adin Ross got on his stream on March 20, 2025, stating that Ye had an interview lined up with DJ Akademiks and that the rapper decided to show up for the interview in all-black clothing.

Commenting on the upcoming interview, an X user wrote,

"Oh this about to be the most unfiltered chaos ever 😭"

"In contention for the worst interview of all time," an X user remarked

"lol thank you…both of yall about to have to disappear for a minute after this," an internet user stated

"You're using him for clout, clearly he's not well," another internet user said

On the other hand, netizens expressed excitement about Akademiks' interview with Kanye West:

"This about to be a wild time! I wonder if he got shots for Ak to lol" an X user tweeted.

"Raw and unfiltered, this finna break the internet off a lil twin twin twin." a netizen commented .

"This bout to be the best interview you ever had" another netizen mentioned.

"He felt this industry has used him": DJ Akademiks conveys Kanye West's feelings from a phone conversation with the rapper

On March 19, 2025, DJ Akademiks talked about having a phone conversation with Kanye West on a Rumble livestream, describing the rapper as a cool person. The podcaster mentioned that some of the things Ye talks about on the internet are a part of his self-protecting mechanism.

Additionally, Akademiks talked about a situation wherein Kanye claimed that rapper Jim Jones was paid $2 million by "crypto people" to arrange a meeting with Ye, however, the rapper was unaware of the exchange taking place. Indirectly defending the controversial tweets that Kanye posts time and again, DJ Akademiks suggested that the antisemitic tweets by the rapper weren't heartfelt and said,

"He [Kanye West] is really hurt from how he felt this industry has used him. Like, we ain't even need to fully talk about certain s**t, but like, apparently some of the Swastika s**t is not like he even jacking it."

In February 2025, Ye sold $20 Swastika-printed T-shirts on his website, however, the rapper's Shopify account was terminated and the Yeezy website was down following the same. Ye started selling the T-shirt shortly after tweeting multiple antisemitic remarks on his X account.

Expanding on his reported phone conversation with Kanye West, Akademiks added:

"He's like, 'Yo I never want nobody to ever use me again in my life. So the only way I could make sure y'all could never use me and exploit me, I have to be so radioactive that I am of no use to y'all because I know my value already'."

As per Adin Ross' claims concerning Kanye West's interview with DJ Akademiks, Ye's all-black suit during the interview was symbolic. Ross said that the podcaster asked him to put two and two together to interpret what the rapper's choice of clothing signified, however, there hasn't been a revelation on the same yet.

