Timeline of Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz, and Brooklyn Beckham’s friendship explored

Selena Gomez has been in the music and entertainment industry for the past two decades and has formed solid friendships over time. The Love You Like a Love Song singer's friendship with Nicola Peltz and Brookly Beckham came into the spotlight in 2022 and has been growing stronger ever since. According to People, Peltz and Gomez first connected at the Academy Museum Gala in October 2022.

Soon after, Nicola's husband Brooklyn Beckham joined the duo, and Gomez often posts about her best friends on Instagram. From matching tattoos to celebrating New Year's and watching games together, the trio seems to spend a lot of quality time together. They celebrated New Year's together in 2023 and Gomez took to her Instagram to post about it. She wrote,

"Fine calls us a throuple #foreverplusone."

A timeline of Selena Gomez's friendship with Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham

Hollywood's best friend duos are common, but trios are lesser known, especially when two friends share the same ex-partner. Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz have both dated Justin Bieber in the past, but this has not affected their friendship. A timeline of their friendship shows that it is flourishing.

1) November 6, 2022: Celebration of My Mind & Me

Gomez released her documentary My Mind & Me on November 2, 2022, which gave an intimate look at her emotional and physical health after her battle with lupus. To celebrate the release of the documentary, Peltz hosted a viewing party and shared photos from the evening. According to People Magazine, Peltz also posted her first ever Tik Tok video embracing Gomez on November 24, 2022.

2) November 24, 2022: Thanksgiving Celebration

Brooklyn posted a video of preparing fish and chips for Thanksgiving. At some point during the celebration, Peltz and Gomez also posed for a selfie.

3) January 2, 2023: New Year's Eve together in Mexico

In a carousel posted by Gomez, the trio along with other friends, partied in Los Cabos, Mexico, over the New Year's holiday.

4) January 2, 2023: Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz wear matching dresses

Peltz and Gomez also rang in the New Year by wear matching Valentino minis. According to People, Nicola also revealed that apart from matching dresses, they also got matching tattoos of the word "angel" on their arms.

5) January 8-11, 2023: Wishes for each other

The celebrations didn't stop with the New Year's. Gomez took to Instagram to share a message before Peltz's birthday. Gracie Teefey was also spotted in the sweet image posted on January 8. A few days later, Nicola congratulated Gomez and posted a photo with her for her Golden Globes Nomination for Only Murders In The Building.

6) July-December, 2023: Birthday celebration and first-year friendship anniversary

Nicola posted a picture of the trio on July 22 to celebrate Selena's 31st birthday. Nicola also called Gomez her "soul sister." According to People, they met at the end of the year for the 2023 Academy Museum Gala, marking their first-year friendship anniversary.

More recently, Gomez walked the red carpet to support her best friend, Peltz. Nicola wrote, directed, and starred in Lola, which premiered at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles in February 2024.

Nicola Peltz's praise and support for Selena Gomez

Nicola and Brooklyn have expressed immense love for Gomez, appreciating their relationship more than ever. In a Q&A with Gomez for Wondermind, Peltz said,

"Selena, we love you so much, you have no idea."

Nicola added that they share the "same love language" with Gomez and noted that the "best moments" with loved ones often involve doing nothing. In her interview with People, Nicola spoke about Gomez's boyfriend, saying,

"Benny is so incredible. We love him so, so much. And he is also an incredible cook."

She added a similarity about their partners,

"Brooklyn and him love to cook and Selena and I were like, 'Wow, we really won this.' "