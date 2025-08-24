“Vegan labubu next” - Netizens react to Billie Eilish sharing a recipe to make vegan Dubai chocolate

On August 23, 2025, Billie Eilish took to her TikTok page to share her recipe of her vegan 'Dubai Chocolate', with a caption saying:&quot;Sorry to do this lol but i luv it so much also impossible 2 find vegan ones anywhere &amp; this is just as good as the real 1 if not better bixch enjoy :)&quot;The recipe has since gone viral among her followers, with netizens reacting to the &quot;vegan&quot; version of the internet-famous Dubai Chocolate, which is typically made of chocolate, kunafeh, and pistachio paste.According to the BBC, Dubai-based FIX Dessert Chocolatier introduced its signature bar, Can’t Get Knafeh Of It, in 2022, blending milk chocolate with pistachio cream, knafeh pastry, and tahini. The bar gained global fame in December 2023 after TikTok influencer Maria Vehera’s viral review, which amassed over 125 million views. It sparked a worldwide frenzy that earned it the nickname “Dubai chocolate.”Reacting to Billie's version, fans commented &quot;vegan labubu next,&quot; a plush toy that is as trendy on the internet as Dubai chocolate.. @H34RTSUPLINKvegan labubu nextalejandro (Taylor’s Version) @needycrisLINKwhen she does a vegan Dubai chocolate labubu…𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐨❄️ @SourLindsayLINKVegan Dubai dl chocolate trade labubu matcha pilatesHowever, some other people seem to be appreciative of the recipe the pop star shared via TikTok.Equality For All Animals❤️‍🔥🐇 @AnimalUniteLINKThank you @billieeilish for making sure your millions of fans know it’s VEGAN, and for showing them how easy it is to make delicious cruelty-free sweets where no animals are harmed. A win-win!e @katysharleysLINKit looks soo good omgJaydene🍒 @itsjaydenexLINKThis is peak content… and I need that chocolate ASAPBillie Eilish's hits to be made into lullabiesRockabye Baby is turning Billie Eilish’s biggest hits into soothing lullabies. On August 5, 2025, Billboard reported that the brand’s latest cover album, Lullaby Renditions of Billie Eilish, will be released on August 15, featuring 13 instrumental versions of tracks spanning her career.The set includes Grammy-winning chart toppers like Bad Guy, Happier Than Ever, and Everything I Wanted, alongside viral breakout Ocean Eyes and Oscar-winning What Was I Made For? from the 2023 film Barbie.Lullaby Renditions of Billie Eilish by Rockabye Baby Music (Image via Instagram/@rockabyebabymusic)The album reimagines Eilish's dark-pop catalog with xylophones, glockenspiels, and other gentle instruments designed to help little ones drift off to sleep. On August 6, Rockabye Baby shared a preview of its Bad Guy video, where its teddy bear mascot, dressed in a yellow hoodie and snorkeling mask, crashes through a wall before cruising in a sports car, nodding to moments from Eilish’s original music video.This latest installment continues Rockabye Baby’s tradition of covering major artists across genres, from Wu-Tang Clan and Lady Gaga to BTS, Bad Bunny, and Taylor Swift.Billie Eilish teams up with James Cameron for 3D ProjectPop Base @PopBaseLINKBillie Eilish announces she’s working on a 3D concert film directed by James Cameron:“I’m working on something very, very special with somebody named James Cameron and it’s going to be in 3D. So take that as you will and these four shows here in Manchester, you and me are part of a thing that I am making with him.”Billie Eilish revealed during her July 19, 2025, concert in Manchester, England, that she is collaborating with filmmaker James Cameron on a 3D project. As reported by Billboard on the same day, the singer said this during the first of her four scheduled shows at the city’s Co-Op Live arena, where she hinted that the audience was part of the production.&quot;You may have noticed there’s more cameras than usual here. I can’t say much about it, but what I can say is I’m working on something very, very special with somebody named James Cameron, and it’s gonna be in 3D.&quot;The 3D collaboration comes in the midst of the singer's Hit Me Hard and Soft World Tour, which began in the fall of 2024 and continues though November 2025. This partnership marks Billie Eilish’s return to concert films following her 2021 Disney+ special Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles.Eilish's album, Hit Me Hard and Soft World, was released on May 17, 2024. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.