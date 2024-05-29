W.A.S.P. 2024 tour: Presale Code, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The W.A.S.P. 2024 tour is scheduled to be held from October 26, 2024, to December 14, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour, titled "Album ONE Alive," will celebrate the band's eponymous debut studio album's 40th anniversary.

The tour is set to feature concerts in cities such as Montreal, New York City, Nashville, and Los Angeles, among others. The band announced the new album via a post on their official Instagram account on May 28, 2024.

Artist presales for the tour will be available on May 29, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Said presale can be accessed with the code WHODARESWINS. There will also be a Platinum presale available at the same time, while Spotify and Promoter presales start at 11:00 a.m. local time on the same day.

A Blabbermouth presale will be available on May 30, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. local time and can be accessed with the code HELLION. Simultaneously, there will also be Knotfest, BraveWords, and local presales available.

General tickets will be available starting May 31, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster or the band's official website. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

W.A.S.P. 2024 tour dates and venues

The dates and venues for the W.A.S.P. 2024 tour are given below:

October 26, 2024 – San Luis Obispo, California at Fremont Theater

October 28, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Roseland Theater

October 29, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Moore Theatre

October 30, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Vogue Theatre

November 1, 2024 - Calgary, Alberta at The Palace Theatre

November 2, 2024 – Spokane, Washington State at Knitting Factory

November 3, 2024 – Boise, Idaho at Knitting Factory

November 4, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at The Depot

November 5, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Paramount Theatre

November 7, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Fillmore

November 8, 2024 – St Charles, Illinois at The Arcada Theatre

November 10, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Royal Oak Music Theatre

November 11, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at History

November 13, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec at MTELUS

November 14, 2024 – Quebec City, Quebec at Theatre Capitole

November 15, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Orpheum Theatre

November 16, 2024 - New York City, New York at Hammerstein Ballroom At Manhattan Center

November 17, 2024 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Franklin Music Hall

November 19, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio at The Agora Theater

November 20, 2024 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Stage AE

November 21, 2024 - Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania at The Sherman Theater

November 22, 2024 - Silver Spring, Maryland at The Fillmore

November 23, 2024 - Charlotte, North Carolina at The Fillmore

November 24, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at The Plaza Live

November 26, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Ryman Auditorium

November 27, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at The Eastern

November 29, 2024 – Houston, Texas at House Of Blues

November 30, 2024 – San Antonio, Texas at Aztec Theatre

December 1, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at The Factory in Deep Ellum

December 3, 2024 – Little Rock, Arkansas at The Hall

December 4, 2024 – Wichita, Kansas at The Cotillion

December 6, 2024 – Albuquerque, New Mexico at REVEL

December 7, 2024 – Tempe, Arizona at The Marquee Theatre

December 9, 2024 – Tucson, Arizona at The Rialto Theatre

December 10, 2024 – San Diego, California at House Of Blues

December 11, 2024 – Reno, Nevada at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

December 12, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Brooklyn Bowl

December 13, 2024 – San Francisco, California at The Warfield

December 14, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Palladium

The upcoming tour will see W.A.S.P. bring along a couple of supporting acts in the form of Death Angels and Unto Others. Both bands will accompany W.A.S.P. for most of the tour, barring the first date. Death Angels will be absent for the last two dates.

W.A.S.P. released their eponymous album, W.A.S.P., on August 17, 1984, via Capitol Records. The album was a breakthrough, peaking at 74 on the Billboard 200 album chart.