W.A.S.P. 2024 tour: Presale Code, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The W.A.S.P. 2024 tour is scheduled to be held from October 26, 2024, to December 14, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour, titled "Album ONE Alive," will celebrate the band's eponymous debut studio album's 40th anniversary.
The tour is set to feature concerts in cities such as Montreal, New York City, Nashville, and Los Angeles, among others. The band announced the new album via a post on their official Instagram account on May 28, 2024.
Artist presales for the tour will be available on May 29, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Said presale can be accessed with the code WHODARESWINS. There will also be a Platinum presale available at the same time, while Spotify and Promoter presales start at 11:00 a.m. local time on the same day.
A Blabbermouth presale will be available on May 30, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. local time and can be accessed with the code HELLION. Simultaneously, there will also be Knotfest, BraveWords, and local presales available.
General tickets will be available starting May 31, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster or the band's official website. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.
W.A.S.P. 2024 tour dates and venues
The dates and venues for the W.A.S.P. 2024 tour are given below:
- October 26, 2024 – San Luis Obispo, California at Fremont Theater
- October 28, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Roseland Theater
- October 29, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Moore Theatre
- October 30, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Vogue Theatre
- November 1, 2024 - Calgary, Alberta at The Palace Theatre
- November 2, 2024 – Spokane, Washington State at Knitting Factory
- November 3, 2024 – Boise, Idaho at Knitting Factory
- November 4, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at The Depot
- November 5, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Paramount Theatre
- November 7, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Fillmore
- November 8, 2024 – St Charles, Illinois at The Arcada Theatre
- November 10, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Royal Oak Music Theatre
- November 11, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at History
- November 13, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec at MTELUS
- November 14, 2024 – Quebec City, Quebec at Theatre Capitole
- November 15, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Orpheum Theatre
- November 16, 2024 - New York City, New York at Hammerstein Ballroom At Manhattan Center
- November 17, 2024 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Franklin Music Hall
- November 19, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio at The Agora Theater
- November 20, 2024 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Stage AE
- November 21, 2024 - Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania at The Sherman Theater
- November 22, 2024 - Silver Spring, Maryland at The Fillmore
- November 23, 2024 - Charlotte, North Carolina at The Fillmore
- November 24, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at The Plaza Live
- November 26, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Ryman Auditorium
- November 27, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at The Eastern
- November 29, 2024 – Houston, Texas at House Of Blues
- November 30, 2024 – San Antonio, Texas at Aztec Theatre
- December 1, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at The Factory in Deep Ellum
- December 3, 2024 – Little Rock, Arkansas at The Hall
- December 4, 2024 – Wichita, Kansas at The Cotillion
- December 6, 2024 – Albuquerque, New Mexico at REVEL
- December 7, 2024 – Tempe, Arizona at The Marquee Theatre
- December 9, 2024 – Tucson, Arizona at The Rialto Theatre
- December 10, 2024 – San Diego, California at House Of Blues
- December 11, 2024 – Reno, Nevada at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
- December 12, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Brooklyn Bowl
- December 13, 2024 – San Francisco, California at The Warfield
- December 14, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Palladium
The upcoming tour will see W.A.S.P. bring along a couple of supporting acts in the form of Death Angels and Unto Others. Both bands will accompany W.A.S.P. for most of the tour, barring the first date. Death Angels will be absent for the last two dates.
W.A.S.P. released their eponymous album, W.A.S.P., on August 17, 1984, via Capitol Records. The album was a breakthrough, peaking at 74 on the Billboard 200 album chart.