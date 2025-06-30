"We'll start calling CPS" — Tia Kemp calls out Chrisean Rock for allegedly smoking and drinking in front of her child 

Days after her former partner Blueface's mother took a dig at her, Chrisean Rock's name started circulating online again—this time because of Tia Kemp's comments.

For context, Tia Kemp is the mother of Rick Ross' son, William Roberts III. On June 30, 2025, the X page @onlydubsX posted a video of Kemp criticizing Chrisean for reportedly smoking and drinking in front of her child, stating:

"Sit your a** down somewhere with your motherf*cking baby. Keep him off the internet...I don't think she wants to threaten me about anything cause then we'll start calling CPS. She does not want to play with me, okay?"

Kemp continued:

"From having a special needs kid and you running the streets, running around unstable with all this bulls*it toxicity going around this child, this negative energy in smoke, drugs, alcohol. I wouldn't even wanna see a liquor or drink or anything when I had a special needs child."

After multiple expletive-laden insults, Tia Kemp told Chrisean to get her "s*it together," adding that if she already had things under control, she should prove it.

On June 29, 2025, a Chrisean Rock Instagram fan page, @circusofblues2, posted a video of Chrisean's live stream in which she commented on Tia's statements. The rapper said Tia Kemp wasn't doing anything when she was her age and was "making up for it at 60."

Chrisean also told Kemp to mind her business, accusing her of chasing clout. She added that Kemp should've done all of this when she was younger.

What did Tia Kemp say about Chrisean Rock's child? Details explored amid feud escalation

Tia Kemp's recent threat to call CPS (Child Protective Services) on Chrisean Rock—and the latter's clap back about Tia's age—stems from remarks made on June 22, 2025.

Multiple videos from Kemp's June 22 livestream show her telling Chrisean to "sit down somewhere" and focus on helping her child. Chrisean Rock shares her one-year-old son, Chrisean Jr., with rapper Blueface.

During her livestream, Kemp urged Chrisean to stop arguing online and feuding with Blueface, accusing her of being "f*cked up in the head.” She also reviewed a clip of Chrisean Jr. and said:

“It’s making me mad that this baby can’t run, get down, and walk, and I’m looking at him right here. It’s clear that something is wrong with him. So why she ain’t taking this baby to get some help.”

Chrisean quickly responded. In a video of her livestream posted by @jviewsdaily on June 23, 2025, she told Kemp to stop passing judgment.

After calling Kemp an "auntie" and claiming she didn't know her, Chrisean went personal, referencing Tia's son, who was allegedly injured in a drive-by shooting in Miami in October 2024.

“You’re sitting here talking about my kid when yours got stabbed for running the streets like a gangster?” Chrisean said

In other news, as per HotNewHipHop's June 29, 2025, report, Chrisean Rock claimed she recently landed a streaming deal with Kick, allegedly worth $1 million.

This means Chrisean would be delivering weekly content, including livestreams, spontaneous moments of her life, and mixing music drops in furtherance of her reported deal with the platform.

