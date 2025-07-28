“We will all go together when we go" — Netizens mourn the death of Tom Lehrer, an influential musical satirist

Tom Lehrer, the American singer-songwriter, satirist, and mathematician, died at the age of 97 on July 26, 2025, at his home in Cambridge, Massachusetts. His death was confirmed by his friend David Herder, according to The New York Times, although the cause of his death is not made public.

Lehrer became popular in the 1950s and 60s for his satirical songs, pairing tough social commentary with catchy melodies. His piano-facilitated work showed his appreciation of Broadway musical form.

Following the news of Lehrer's death, obituaries soon flooded social media and online forums. Old fans, as well as newer ones, shared their gratitude for his music, frequently quoting favorite lyrics from songs such as We Will All Go Together When We Go, The Vatican Rag, and National Brotherhood Week. One Reddit user, Darius2112, commented.

“We will all go together when we go, RIP to a legend.''

Many reflected on how, despite being written decades ago, Lehrer's lyrics still resonate today with their sharp wit and timeless commentary.

''Since the Tom Lehrer has been a part of my life, I still listen to him, I still play his music on my guitar. I introduced my friends at University to him. I'll miss him.'' user Cyanopicacooki added.

''So many amazing songs from that fine gentleman.'' Another user, hotlavatube, added.

''RIP Tom Lehrer, long before my time but man did I like listening to his stuff.'' user, InternationalFailure added.

One tribute read referenced several of Lehrer's most iconic works, including New Math, Lobachevsky, and An Evening Wasted with Tom Lehrer, while nodding to his years teaching at the University of California, Santa Cruz.

''RIP old pal, you taught us new math, you taught us to plagiarize, will never forget the times you taught us to sing at UCSC.'' user, pds6502 added.

Fans constantly praised his unique skill at merging intellectual topics with humor, frequently referencing the way that his songs provided intelligence on complicated social and political topics while still being fun and accessible.

About Tom Lehrer

Tom Lehrer was born on April 9, 1928, in New York City. He was a child prodigy and joined Harvard College at age 15, and then graduated with a mathematics degree. He followed it up with a master's degree and taught mathematics at Harvard and the University of California, Santa Cruz. Lehrer served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957, during which he was assigned to the National Security Agency.

Lehrer started his recording career in 1953 with the independently produced record Songs by Tom Lehrer. Some of his best-known tunes are Poisoning Pigeons in the Park, So Long, Mom (A Song for World War III), and The Masochism Tango. He also provided songs for the American version of the TV program That Was the Week That Was and composed music for the PBS children's educational program The Electric Company.

In 2020, he released most of his music and lyrics into the public domain under a Creative Commons Zero license. His recordings are still available on streaming platforms and reissued albums.

After retiring from performing in the early 1970s, Lehrer focused on teaching math and musical theater at UC Santa Cruz, staying active in the academic world for many years.

