What was Billie Eilish's favorite movie? Singer's answer remained the same 4 years in a row in annual Vanity Fair's interviews

Billie Eilish gave her first interview with Vanity Fair in October 2017 at the age of 15, with her latest interview with the publication being in October 2022. The Ocean Eyes singer had an annual interview with Vanity Fair for six years, and during four of these, she claimed that her favorite film was Fruitvale Station.

In her fourth Vanity Fair interview - recorded on October 18, 2020 - Eilish was asked what her favorite movie was. The Grammy-winner named Fruitvale Station the fourth time after stating:

"You know what I'm about to say."

The 2013 crime thriller Fruitvale Station, starring Michael B. Jordan, was released at the Sundance Festival in January before releasing in theatres in July. Billie Eilish could've watched it any time between then and 2017, when she first declared it her favorite movie.

Fruitvale Station is based on the true events that led to Oscar Grant's death

Fruitvale Station, Ryan Coogler's directorial debut, is a biographical movie that depicts the events that led to the death of Oscar Grant in 2009. Oscar was an African American man who died at the hands of a BART officer, who shot him in the early morning hours of New Year's Day.

Grant was detained from a train after he was involved in a fight that broke out suddenly and led to someone calling emergency services to respond. After he was shot while being detained, Grant was taken to a hospital. However, he didn't survive the surgery and was pronounced dead by the end of the day. The incident took place at Fruitvale Station, inspiring the title of the movie.

Oscar Grant's death led to protests and riots across the city, and charges were pressed against the officers who had detained him. Both of them were ultimately fired, with BART settling the lawsuit filed by Grant's girlfriend, Sophina, several years later.

At its premiere at the Sundance Festival, the movie ended up winning two awards, the Audience Award and the Grand Jury Prize: U.S. Dramatic. It was also nominated for the Cannes Film Festival.

In her third Vanity Fair interview in 2019, Billie Eilish mentioned Fruitvale Station as her favorite movie for the third time and revealed why it has a permanent place in her heart.

"The storyline is so heartbreaking, dude. That s*** grabs you and pulls you and, ugh," Eilish said.

While Fruitvale Station might've remained a Billie Eilish favorite for four years, the singer-songwriter did move on from it in the following years.

Billie Eilish changed her answer in her fifth and sixth Vanity Fair interviews

After four years of naming Fruitvale Station as her favorite movie in her annual Vanity Fair interview, Billie Eilish finally broke the trend in 2021. That year, the then-19-year-old mentioned I Origins instead. The Oscar-winning singer explained how taken aback she had been by the movie.

"It'll always be out there, but I recently saw this movie called 'I Origins' which was so, so good. I had no idea what it was - Finneas showed it to me, randomly, at the airport, and I just, it was amazing," Eilish claimed.

I Origins stars Michael Pitt and premiered at the Sundance Festival in 2014. The science-fiction thriller focuses on themes of fate and the idea of soulmates being tied in incomprehensible ways.

Unlike Fruitvale Station, I Origins didn't have a persistent position on Eilish's list of favorites. A year later, when she was asked to name her favorite movie in her sixth Vanity Fair interview, the Lovely singer named Ferris Bueller's Day Off, stated how it had been a childhood favorite for her. The then-20-year-old added that she would watch the film when she was a "little kid."

"Ferris Bueller's Day Off is a solid choice. I used to watch that movie when I was a little kid and it's like still one of my favorite movies. It's just, ugh - It's just so good. It never gets old. Doesn't age. I love that film," the singer said.

Ferris Bueller's Day Off is a 1986 teen comedy-drama written and directed by John Hughes.

Billie Eilish has recently created songs for movies like Greta Gerwig's Barbie (2023) and the 21st installation of the James Bond series, No Time to Die (2021).