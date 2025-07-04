What did Faizon Love say about Diddy? Comedian makes predictions about the rapper’s fate after prison

Amid the wait for Diddy's sentencing after his sex trafficking and racketeering trial, comedian Faizon Love recently made predictions about the rapper's future. Faizon is known for creating videos about trending news and people, adding a comedic touch.
On July 3, 2025, the comedian shared his thoughts on what might happen to Sean "Diddy" Combs after serving his prison sentence.
“My prediction, he’s gonna get out. Throw a concert in Central Park. It’s gonna be the biggest free concert since Diana Ross,” Faizon said.
Toward the end of his video, the comedian said, "It's gonna rain." In his jab, Faizon referred to Diana Ross's free concert in Central Park, which took place in July 1983, to raise funds for a children's park named after her in the area.
Interestingly, Diana Ross's free concert was interrupted by a thunderstorm across Central Park; however, she continued performing through the rain. Additionally, Diana returned to the location on the second day to perform for her fans.
On July 1, 2025, Sean Combs' seven-week trial resulted in a partial judgment, with the jury convicting the rapper on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution on July 2, 2025. However, the rapper was acquitted of the more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.
According to CBS News' report on July 3, 2025, prosecutors stated that their initial calculations indicated Diddy's prison sentence could range from 51 to 63 months. Meanwhile, the defense requested a shorter prison term between 21 and 27 months.
Currently, Judge Arun Subramanian has scheduled a remote hearing for July 8, 2025, for the prosecution and defense to discuss the sentencing schedule. Additionally, the judge proposed that the sentencing date be set for October 3, 2025.
Diddy denied bail despite being acquitted of two serious charges: Details explored
Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested in September 2024 on charges of sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy. The rapper's trial started on May 12, 2025, with multiple witness testimonies from his former partner, Cassie Ventura, other romantic interests, personal assistants, and rapper Kid Cudi.
Despite being acquitted of two serious charges on July 2, 2025, Diddy was denied bail, even though his attorney, Marc Agnifilo, had requested that his client be released on a $1 million bond while awaiting sentencing.
Cassie Ventura's lawyers submitted a letter requesting that the judge deny the defense's request, which ultimately led Judge Arun Subramanian to deny the rapper's bail. The judge stated that since bail wasn't mandatory before the trial, there was no "reason to reach the opposite conclusion now.”
Quoting the defense on various occasions during the trial, acknowledging Diddy's violent behavior toward his girlfriends, Judge Subramanian said:
“At trial, the defense conceded defendant’s violence in personal relationships saying ‘it happened’ in relation to Cassie Venture and Jane.”
The judge also highlighted violence and illegal activities following raids on the rapper's homes in Los Angeles and Miami in March 2024, despite Combs knowing he was under investigation.
“This highlights a disregard for the rule of law and a propensity of violence,” Judge Subramanian mentioned.
According to the United States Sentencing Commission, the charge of transporting to engage in prostitution carries a maximum penalty of ten years. Since Diddy has been convicted on two counts of the same charge, he could face up to 20 years in prison.
However, several legal experts, including white-collar criminal defense attorney Michael Bachner, believe he won't serve the full sentence. Bachner told ABC News that the 9 months Diddy served while awaiting his trial will be deducted from his final sentence.