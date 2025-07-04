What did Faizon Love say about Diddy? Comedian makes predictions about the rapper’s fate after prison

Amid the wait for Diddy's sentencing after his sex trafficking and racketeering trial, comedian Faizon Love recently made predictions about the rapper's future. Faizon is known for creating videos about trending news and people, adding a comedic touch.

Ad

On July 3, 2025, the comedian shared his thoughts on what might happen to Sean "Diddy" Combs after serving his prison sentence.

“My prediction, he’s gonna get out. Throw a concert in Central Park. It’s gonna be the biggest free concert since Diana Ross,” Faizon said.

Toward the end of his video, the comedian said, "It's gonna rain." In his jab, Faizon referred to Diana Ross's free concert in Central Park, which took place in July 1983, to raise funds for a children's park named after her in the area.

Ad

Trending

Interestingly, Diana Ross's free concert was interrupted by a thunderstorm across Central Park; however, she continued performing through the rain. Additionally, Diana returned to the location on the second day to perform for her fans.

Ad

On July 1, 2025, Sean Combs' seven-week trial resulted in a partial judgment, with the jury convicting the rapper on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution on July 2, 2025. However, the rapper was acquitted of the more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

According to CBS News' report on July 3, 2025, prosecutors stated that their initial calculations indicated Diddy's prison sentence could range from 51 to 63 months. Meanwhile, the defense requested a shorter prison term between 21 and 27 months.

Ad

Currently, Judge Arun Subramanian has scheduled a remote hearing for July 8, 2025, for the prosecution and defense to discuss the sentencing schedule. Additionally, the judge proposed that the sentencing date be set for October 3, 2025.

Diddy denied bail despite being acquitted of two serious charges: Details explored

Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested in September 2024 on charges of sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy. The rapper's trial started on May 12, 2025, with multiple witness testimonies from his former partner, Cassie Ventura, other romantic interests, personal assistants, and rapper Kid Cudi.

Ad

Ad

Despite being acquitted of two serious charges on July 2, 2025, Diddy was denied bail, even though his attorney, Marc Agnifilo, had requested that his client be released on a $1 million bond while awaiting sentencing.

Cassie Ventura's lawyers submitted a letter requesting that the judge deny the defense's request, which ultimately led Judge Arun Subramanian to deny the rapper's bail. The judge stated that since bail wasn't mandatory before the trial, there was no "reason to reach the opposite conclusion now.”

Ad

Quoting the defense on various occasions during the trial, acknowledging Diddy's violent behavior toward his girlfriends, Judge Subramanian said:

“At trial, the defense conceded defendant’s violence in personal relationships saying ‘it happened’ in relation to Cassie Venture and Jane.”

Ad

The judge also highlighted violence and illegal activities following raids on the rapper's homes in Los Angeles and Miami in March 2024, despite Combs knowing he was under investigation.

“This highlights a disregard for the rule of law and a propensity of violence,” Judge Subramanian mentioned.

According to the United States Sentencing Commission, the charge of transporting to engage in prostitution carries a maximum penalty of ten years. Since Diddy has been convicted on two counts of the same charge, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

However, several legal experts, including white-collar criminal defense attorney Michael Bachner, believe he won't serve the full sentence. Bachner told ABC News that the 9 months Diddy served while awaiting his trial will be deducted from his final sentence.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More