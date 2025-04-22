What happened to Hajji Alejandro? Health issues explored as iconic Filipino singer passes away at 70 

Iconic Filipino singer Hajji Alejandro passed away at the age of 70 as confirmed by his family on April 22, 2025. The singer died due to complications arising from stage 4 colon cancer.

In their statement on Facebook, Hajji's family mentioned:

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Dad and Son, Angelito ‘Hajji’ T. Alejandro. At this time, we kindly ask for privacy as our family grieves thris tremendous loss. We appreciate your understanding and support during this difficult time."

According to the Mayo Clinic, colon cancer is characterized by a growth of cells that begins in a part of the large intestine called the colon. While colon cancer can affect anyone, it is usually seen in older adults.

The Filipino singer's partner, Alynna Velasquez, had revealed details about Hajji's battle with stage 4 colon cancer during an interview with broadcaster Julius Babao in March 2024. She confirmed that Hajji was recovering and also expressed hope in the singer being able to perform after his operation.

A glimpse of the late Filipino singer Hajji Alejandro's life and career explored

Born Angelito Toledo Alejandro, late Filipino singer Hajji Alejandro was first discovered by Original Pilipino Music (OPM) artist Basil Valdez who also recruited him to join his group in the '70s called Circus Band. Through his work, Hajji acquired the name 'Kilabot ng mga Kolehiyala' translating to college girls’ heartthrob.

Hajji's first song was Tag-Araw, Tag-Ulan was an instant hit followed by his collaboration with another prominent artist, Ryan Cayabyab for the song Kay Ganda ng Ating Musika. The collab won him the Metro Manila Popular Music Festival (Metropop) grand prize in 1978. Additionally, it also got Hajji the honor of 'Best Singer' at the first International Seoul Song Festival in Korea.

Some of Hajji Alejandro's hit tracks from the '70s and '80s include Nakapagtataka, May Minamahal, Kay Ganda ng Ating Musika, Panakip Butas, and more.

Hajji had recently celebrated his 70th birthday in December 2024. His daughter Rachel had shared snippets of the late singer's birthday celebrations on Instagram, wherein she complimented her father's 'youthful good looks'.

In the caption of her post, Hajji's daughter mentioned:

"Some are lucky to have an abundance of talent and a lucrative career while others have lasting good health. At 70 years young today, my Dad @hajjialejandro.official has all that and more. I, together with his family, partner and close friends, will all gather for a simple, intimate celebration tonight. His biggest blessing is that he is very much loved by us and his fans."

While fans of the singer have been putting forth their condolences, the late Filipino singer's daughter, Barni, took to Instagram to share a tribute for Hajji Alejandro wherein she wrote in her caption:

"I can’t fathom a life without you. My heart is broken into a million pieces. You were my first love, my hero, my idol. Forever, your Yabs! 💔💔💔"

Hajji Alejandro is survived by his children; his daughters Rachel and Barni with first wife Myrna Demauro and his son Ali with his second wife Rio Diaz. Hajji's family recently celebrated his youngest daughter Michelle's 32nd birthday in March 2025. Moreover, the singer's second wife also died due to colon cancer in 2004.

