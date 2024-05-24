What happened to Noah Sebastian? Bad Omens announces cancellation on all UK and European tour dates

Noah Sebastian, the lead singer of Bad Omens, has experienced what he called 'extreme burnout' while announcing the cancellation of the band's UK and European dates on May 23, 2024, stating:

"I've been experiencing what can only be described as extreme burnout. While all the touring and work that we’ve put into this album cycle the last several years has been so rewarding and gratifying, it has also pushed me to the limits of my mental bandwidth."

The singer continued:

"Putting my mind and body in conflict with one another in ways that are becoming detrimental to my health on the road. That said, after heavy consideration, we've decided that we need to cancel all our performances coming up this summer in Europe and The UK."

Expand Tweet

The singer concluded the message by stating that the decision had been taken to preserve his health and the long-term stability of the band and that he hoped fans of the band understood their decision.

The now-canceled tour was scheduled to be held from June 2024 and would have continued till early July, playing solo concerts and at festivals such as Download Festival and Tuska Open Air, among others.

Noah Sebastian deleted his social media presence

Noah Sebastian and the Bad Omens' decision to cancel the upcoming UK and Europe tour comes just a few months after the singer deleted his social media presence back in December 2023.

The singer opened up to Metal Hammer about his decision to delete his social media presence and on his struggles with being identified as a rock star, stating in the exclusive interview on January 4, 2024:

"I was trying to use my socials, and I just had to constantly mute them. I got really tired of seeing my own face, or seeing a stranger’s opinion of me every day. I don’t think that’s healthy..."

The singer later continued:

"I don’t really see myself as a rock star. I don’t even know if I believe in the concept of a rock star anymore. I definitely wish everyone in the world knew me in real life and just knew how boring I was, and just knew how fuc***g lame I was, so that they could, you know, relax a little bit. But, that’s art, man. Art’s powerful."

Expand Tweet

Bad Omens to release 'Concrete Jungle' soundtrack

While the upcoming tour has been canceled due to Noah Sebastian's burnout, Bad Omens will continue to release music this year in the form of the soundtrack to their Concrete Jungle comic verse which saw its first release in 2023. The soundtrack, titled Concrete Jungle [The OST], is scheduled to be released on May 31, 2024.

The soundtrack to the comics will also serve as an expansion to the band's third and latest studio album, The Death of Peace of Mind, released on February 25, 2022. The album was a major success, peaking as a chart-topper on the Billboard chart and at number 66 on the Australian album chart.

Expand Tweet

The comic verse, with Noah Sebastian as one of the major creators, features the band as a crime syndicate in the eponymous lawless city. After taking over a local museum, the syndicate conflicts with a rival mob boss. The series ran for several issues, with Noah Sebastian collaborating with artists like Nicola Izzo and Frenda Bruno, among others.