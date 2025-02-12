What happens to orders placed at Yeezy's website before it was shut down? Here's what Kanye West's brand's customer service says

E-commerce platform Shopify recently removed Kanye West's Yeezy website from its platform. The e-commerce platform told news outlets that Ye's brand didn't engage in "authentic commerce practices" and violated its terms, resulting in Yeezy being removed from Shopify.

Shopify also added that all merchants are responsible for complying with the rules of their platform. The e-commerce platform reportedly took the action of removing Yeezy because the brand was selling T-shirts embossed with the swastika symbol.

According to a report by Forbes dated February 11, 2025, it was unclear if the swastika-printed t-shirts being sold on the website were shipped to customers in the two days that they were available for purchase.

However, according to a screenshot making rounds on X showcasing an email by the Yeezy customer service, Kanye West's brand will ship the orders placed before the website was taken off Shopify.

The screenshot showcases that the brand representative addressed the customer and empathized with their concern. The Yeezy representative reportedly mentioned that existing orders were being processed and any change in the same would be communicated to the customers. The email also stated:

"We appreciate your patience, and you'll receive a confirmation email with tracking once your order ships."

"I would never sell a swastika tee because people could be physically harmed wearing it": Kanye West mentioned in tweet amid an antisemitic rant on X

According to a report by Forbes dated February 11, 2025, Kanye West ran a Super Bowl ad during the game on February 9, 2025, which directed people to the Yeezy website. The brand's website featured a $20 white T-shirt with a black swastika printed on it, making the T-shirt the only item available for sale on Yeezy.

The Super Bowl ad featured Kanye West sitting in a dentist's chair wherein he was filming himself. The rapper said that he spent all the money for the commercial on his new teeth which was why he shot it on his iPhone and concluded the ad by asking people to visit the Yeezy website.

Additionally, on February 8, 2025, the rapper mentioned in a now-deleted tweet:

“I would never sell a swastika tee because people could be physically harmed wearing it ... I love my fans and supporters."

Ye had been at the helm of controversies recently owing to his antisemitic rant on X. In one of his tweets, the rapper called himself a Nazi and in another one, he declared that he wasn't going to apologize for his comments.

Moreover, after the Super Bowl halftime show, Kanye West took to X to express his discontent over Taylor Swift singing along to Kendrick Lamar's performance. Lamar's Super Bowl performance featured his diss track on Drake among other songs. Commenting on the same Ye tweeted:

"WHY ARE WE LETTING TAYLOR SWIFT BE SEEN ON TV SINGING A SONG ABOUT TAKING A BLACK MAN DOWN AND ACCUSING OF THINGS THAT CAN TAKE A BLACK MAN DOWN FOR LIFE,"

Kanye also posted:

"KENDRICK IS BEING USED BY THESE WHITE PEOPLE AND JEWS AND SO AM I.”

According to the Forbes report, Kanye's final tweet before deactivating his X account was that he was logging out of the platform and that he appreciated Elon Musk for allowing him to vent.

