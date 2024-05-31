What did Ice-T say about Lenny Kravitz’s 9 years of celibacy? Internet reacts to rapper’s comment

Veteran rapper Ice-T voiced his dislike for It Ain't Over 'til It's Over hitmaker Lenny Kravitz's 9 years of celibacy. In an interview with The Guardian published on Thursday, May 30, the rocker revealed that he hadn't been in a serious relationship in 9 years and conceded that he wanted to remain celibate until then.

The 6 N The Morning rapper was not too amused with Lenny Kravitz's decision and took to X to express what he thought about it with a few choice words. According to TMZ, Ice-T said in a since-deleted tweet posted on Thursday:

"9yrs without S*x? F that BS. Weirdo s**t."

That was not all the rapper said. He further doubled down on his response by once again tweeting out:

"Hey..... If you're a Guy and you can voluntarily go 9yrs without s*x... You're following the wrong page.. 💥"

Ice-T's tweet went viral (Image via X/@FINALLEVEL)

An X user named Lulu Walcott asked the rapper why he judged Kravitz for his choice and told the rapper that Kravitz was different from him. The user mentioned that it wasn't fair to assume something was wrong with the rocker because he chose to remain celibate and noted that many could abstain for plenty of reasons. Ice-T replied to the user with one single tweet.

Ice-T said:

"S**t's Weird to me..... I love to F**k. A lot."

It was not just Lulu Walcott who had such strong reactions to the rapper's tweet. Many users emphasized Lenny's choice to remain celibate being his own personal one. Some commented on it being a part of Kravitz's spiritual journey while others outright criticized the rapper for being obsessed with another person's s*x life.

Here are a few responses to Ice-T's tweet in this regard:

"He is 60 and your 66 and you worried about his sex life Stop it brother Whatever journey he’s on at this point should be whatever make him happy (60+ worried about body count) STOP IT 👎🏾", said one X user.

"But it's not hurting him any 🤷‍♀️", noted another user.

"It’s a personal choice my man, who are we to judge others for their choices on how to conduct their life? Same can be said when someone judges you for your choices..and typically your reaction is…mind your business..right ?", said a third social media user.

"I like you dude, but come on now. Cut the guy a break. I don’t see him criticizing you and your life choices. If he wants to grow spiritually as a person, let the guy.", said a fourth user.

On the other hand, a few social media users joked around about the idea of being "voluntarily" celibate for 9 years. Here are a few reactions in this regard:

"It’s certainly not by choice T. I try everyday but no takers 😆", joked one user.

"Bruh I’d be in a padded room but the first month let alone 9yrs.", mentioned a second user.

"This trip through the desert was not voluntary", added another user.

"S**t it ain’t voluntarily idk how I didn’t lose my mind lol", said yet another user.

"It’s a spiritual thing": Lenny Kravitz on his celibacy

In the interview, 60-year-old Lenny Kravitz opened up about his decision to remain celibate for a long while. Kravitz told the interviewer that he hadn't been in a serious relationship in just under a decade.

When he was asked if he wanted to remain celibate until he found the right woman, the rocker replied:

"Yes. It’s a spiritual thing."

Lenny Kravitz told The Guardian that he would like to be in a relationship but thought that he would struggle. He said:

"I have become very set in my ways, in the way I live."

Lenny Kravitz wrote in his memoir about the time he learned his father was having an affair and was devastated. When he confronted his father about it, his dad told Kravitz that he would end up doing the same when he got older. This eventually became true as Kravitz said he turned into a "player" post his marriage. He told The Guardian:

"I didn’t like it. I didn’t want to be that guy. So I had to tackle that and it took years."

Lenny Kravitz explained:

"By taking responsibility. Discipline. Not letting my own desires take over."

Lenny Kravitz recently released his latest album, Blue Electric Light on Friday, May 24. This is Kravitz's 12th studio album overall and his first since 2018's Raise Vibrations.