What is The Born Korea controversy? Culinary Class Wars judge Baek Jong-won investigated for violating the Agricultural Land Act

Celebrity chef and entrepreneur Baek Jong-won, famous as a judge on Netflix's Culinary Class Wars, is being investigated over allegations that his company, The Born Korea, has illegally used imported food materials in products that are being made inside South Korea's designated agricultural promotion areas.

On April 24, 2025, Star News reported that the case was forwarded to the South Chungcheong Provincial Police Agency after receiving additional complaints from an anonymous source. Previously, the case was seen by the 2nd investigation division of the Chungnam Provincial Police Agency.

The Yesan Police Station said,

"On the 25th of last month, several additional petitions related to CEO Baek Jong-won and The Born Korea were received, and we were short on investigative manpower. So, in order to handle the case efficiently, we transferred it to the Chungnam Police Station, a superior agency."

The controversy revolves around The Born Korea's Baekseok factory in South Chungcheong Province's Yesan County.

The company made "Baek Jong-won's Baekseok Doenjang," a soybean paste labeled as made in Korea. However, it actually contains imported ingredients like Chinese meju, soybeans from the U.S., Canada, and Australia, and flour from the U.S. and Australia.

According to Article 59 of the Farmland Act, only locally grown farm and seafood products can be processed in agricultural promotion zones. Breaking this law can lead to up to five years in prison or a fine of up to 50 million won (around $34,788).

The Born Korea acknowledged the oversight and announced plans to transition production to comply with the law. On March 12, 2025, The Korea Times reported that the company said,

“We apologize for using imported ingredients without being fully aware of the legal restrictions. Because it is difficult to source Korean-grown soybeans and flour, we are preparing to transition production of these products to another company in compliance with the law.”

Adding to the complexity, Chosun Biz reported that Baek Jong-won was indicted for allegedly breaking the Food Labeling and Advertising Act on March 21, 2025. The Seoul Office of the National Agricultural Products Quality Management Service's Special Judicial Police indicted him on two counts of mislabeling products.

On March 21, 2025, a netizen filed a petition on the National Assembly Electronic Petition against Baek Jong-won's company. The petition was titled "The Born Korea is above the law and repeats illegal acts, while the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety and local governments are just turning a blind eye! We petition for the enactment of the 'Baek Jong-won Prevention Act'."

The netizen wrote in the petition,

"Despite repeatedly committing illegal acts that threaten the health of the people at various local festivals, The Born Korea is monopolizing the events without any punishment. It is urgent to revise the law to prevent public festivals from being privatized, including through punishment."

Further investigation showed that the "Baekseok Doenjang" and Hanshin Pocha's stir-fried octopus menu, both promoted as using local ingredients, used imported ingredients like Chinese garlic.

Baek may be imprisoned for up to seven years or fined up to 100 million won (around $69,583) if convicted under the Act on Labeling of Agricultural and Fishery Products.

In response to the mounting controversies, Baek Jong-won issued a public apology on March 13, expressing deep remorse for the company's shortcomings. Maeil Business Newspaper quoted the chef saying,

"I sincerely apologize for causing concern to many people due to various issues related to The Born Korea. I feel a deep sense of responsibility."

Baek acknowledged the company's failure to meet expectations and pledged to implement swift improvements, including legal compliance and company-wide innovation.

The Born Korea has faced a series of other controversies. In a YouTube video promoting support for local farmers, Baek introduced a chicken steak meal kit. However, the product used Brazilian chicken, leading to criticism for misleading consumers about supporting domestic agriculture.

Moreover, the company's Baekseok factory was previously accused of using a greenhouse as a storage warehouse without the proper conversion permit. The police authorities ordered Baek Jong-won's (The Born Korea) company to restore the area to its original condition.

The controversies have adversely affected The Born Korea's reputation and financial standing. Since its public listing on November 6, 2024, the company's stock has experienced a decline, trading below its initial public offering price of 34,000 won (approximately $23.66).

In other news, Baek Jong-won also co-founded the latest liquor brand, IGIN, along with BTS star Kim Seok-jin.

