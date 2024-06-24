What year did Pop Smoke die? Exploring reports of rapper's killer being released

A suspect who was reportedly involved in Pop Smoke's murder in 2020 has been released from prison. While the official authorities are yet to confirm the same, the news enraged the late rapper's fans after an artist named Envy Caine shared a few photos of a juvenile suspect through Instagram.

The suspect's age is reported to be around 21 and Caine added a link to a news piece by Ny Drill which was related to the killer's release. Caine wrote on his Instagram Story:

"They'd Free'd My Dawgs."

Caine's Instagram Story (Image via Instagram/cokejigga_)

On the other hand, a person named King Vermont Raskel, who is active on Instagram with the username Vblockstarrr 3, was allegedly one of the killers linked to Pop Smoke's death. Raskel shared an Instagram Story on June 24, 2024, where he stated that anyone willing to take his interview can speak to his manager.

Trending

Raskel's Instagram Story (Image via Instagram/vblockstarrr3)

Pop Smoke's murder trial faces a delay after suspect fails to negotiate

Pop Smoke was murdered on February 19, 2020, and around five months after the incident, three adults along with two minors were arrested by the cops on murder charges. At the same time, a charge of attempted murder was imposed on one of the adults, and another was charged with murder.

Meanwhile, the latest updates in the artist's murder trial stated that Corey Walker, who was the person charged with murder, will now appear at the court on another date as he refused to agree to the conditions of a plea deal on June 21, 2024.

The news was also confirmed by Walker's attorney Deion Benjamin, who shared a statement with Rolling Stone, adding that they might "come to an agreement" in the upcoming days. He continued:

"A few things need to be ironed out. If they don't get resolved, we'll go to trial."

Notably, Corey Walker did not plead guilty to the charges imposed on him and while the prosecutors expected that he might be given a death penalty, it did not happen due to the rules mentioned under DA George Gascon's policy.

On the other hand, the jury selection process for the next trial is scheduled to start on August 6 2024 and will continue for three and a half weeks.

Pop Smoke's autopsy report disclosed new details in March this year

Back in March 2024, an autopsy report related to Pop Smoke's death stated that he was injured in the torso and there were two gunshot wounds in the body. One of them entered through the left lower back and pierced the left kidney, stomach, and heart. It left the body through the central anterior chest.

The report says that there were some other injuries such as abrasion on the right cheek along with the nose bridge. Meanwhile, Pop died from a gunshot wound in the torso.

Also known as Bashar Barakah Jackson, he was 20 years old at the time of his death. The shooting incident happened at Smoke's residence in Hollywood Hills and Corey was 19 years old at the time.

The Brooklyn, New York City native gained recognition for his albums, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, and Faith. He even released many mixtapes and EPs and had several singles under his credits, including Meet the Woo, 100 k on the Coupe, and Shake the Room.