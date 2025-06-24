When do Dolly Parton tickets go on sale? Everything to know about singer's limited Las Vegas residency

Country music legend and icon Dolly Parton took to Instagram on June 23, 2025, to announce her limited Las Vegas concert residency. The caption of the I Will Always Love You singer's latest post read:

"Grab your rhinestones, Vegas is calling! I'm taking over The Colosseum at Caesars Palace with Dolly: Live in Las Vegas, a limited-run engagement from December 4-13."

Tickets for Dolly Parton's limited Las Vegas concert residency go live on June 25, 2025, at 10 am PT. The residency marks Parton's return to Las Vegas after 32 years, given that she last performed in Sin City in 1993.

As per Variety's June 23, 2025, report, Dolly Parton expressed her excitement toward the upcoming concert residency via a press release.

"To say I'm excited would be an understatement. I haven't worked Vegas in years and I've always loved singing there. I'm looking so forward to the shows in The Colosseum at Caesars and I hope you are as well. See you there," she stated.

The last time Parton performed in Las Vegas was at the Mirage, which was a more extensive run than the one she just announced. Between 1990 and 1993, the 9 to 5 singer performed approximately 50 shows at the Mirage.

While there hasn't been any mention of a pre-sale for the Las Vegas residency tickets, VIP packages for the same might include an onstage tour, a personal photo opportunity with the singer, a deluxe gift set, access to Parton's Rhinestone Lounge, and more.

Dolly Parton's song If You Hadn't Been There is an ode to her late husband

Dolly Parton's husband, Carl Dean, passed away earlier this year on March 3 at the age of 82. Parton and Dean first met in 1964 at the Wishy Washy Laundromat in Nashville, Tennessee, and tied the knot two years later on May 30, 1966.

While Parton went on to make a name for herself in the music industry, Dean rarely made appearances in the spotlight and appeared to be a private person.

Shortly after her husband's demise, Parton released a song called If You Hadn’t Been There on March 7. The cover of the track featured a young Dolly Parton smiling and wrapping her arms around Carl Dean. Taking to Instagram on the day of the song's release, the singer wrote:

"I fell in love with Carl Dean when I was 18 years old. We have spent 60 precious and meaningful years together. Like all great love stories, they never end. They live on in memory and song. He will always be the star of my life story, and I dedicate this song to him."

The song which is an ode to Parton's late husband feature lyrcs like:

"If you hadn't been there where would I be?/ Without your trust love and belief/ The ups and downs we've always shared/ And I wouldn't be here if you hadn’t been there"

Announcing Dean's demise on Instagram via a post dated March 4, Dolly Parton mentioned that she had spent "many wonderful years together" with him. The singer added that words couldn't justify the love she and her husband shared for over 60 years.

While fans have shown love to news of Dolly Parton's limited Las Vegas residency, the singer has also made headlines by collaborating with new age artists like Sabrina Carpenter on a country version of her track Please Please Please.

