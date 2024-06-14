Where did Selena Gomez study? All about singer's educational qualifications

Growing up in the spotlight, Selena Gomez spent a lot of time enhancing her acting and singing skills. The Wizards Of Waverly Place alum was born in Grand Prairie, Texas, on July 22, 1992.

The Love On singer reportedly attended the Danny Jones Middle School in Mansfield until her seventh grade. Along with school, Gomez gained an interest in the entertainment industry while watching her mother prepare for stage productions.

Gomez began her acting career on Barney & Friends while attending school. After her Disney break, Gomez moved to Florida and continued to be homeschooled. While picking up more acting projects, Selena completed her high school through homeschooling in May 2010.

Selena Gomez's educational journey: From a Texas school to homeschooling

Selena Gomez started her career in 2002 with Barney & Friends and slowly climbed the acting ladder. She studied at Danny Jones Middle School in Mansfield until her work in the music and acting industry increased significantly. Gomez shot to fame with her role in Wizards Of Waverly Place which occupied most of her time.

As a consequence, Gomez was switched to homeschooling. On May 10, 2010, Gomez revealed that she had passed her high school and received her diploma. She took to her Facebook and announced,

"What are the odds......Today I graduated from high school and got my diploma!!!!!"

She added,

"I also filmed my graduation ceremony in the upcoming movie Monte Carlo. So in a weird way I was able to experience an official graduation, LOL."

The singer and actress was able to celebrate graduation, both on-screen and off-screen. In an appearance during The Ralphie Radio Show in August 2011, Gomez revealed that she had no plans to pursue further education. She said,

"I'm of course always open to (going to college). At the moment I'm definitely enjoying where I'm at right now and having a great time touring and focusing on that."

Selena Gomez opened up about her experience of a rough time in school

In September 2019, Selena Gomez surprised her fans and former teachers by visiting her old school. Gomez reportedly had no initial plans to visit the school. In an interview with CBS, Travis Moore, Danny Jones' principal, revealed,

"[Gomez] said she was going to get some coffee from Starbucks and said 'Oh my god, this is my old school. Let me stop by.'"

However, at another time the Rare Beauty founder had also revealed a difficult time during school. In her appearance on the Giving Back Generation podcast, she disclosed,

"If my cousin wasn’t the captain of the cheerleading team I would have been destroyed.

She explained,

"Because I was just, you know, I was kind of a nerd and just hung out with like one person."

From a "nerd" in a Texas school to becoming a global superstar, Gomez has paved the way for herself.

While Selena Gomez did not experience a traditional education system, she is reportedly happy with the choices she made. After more than a decade, Gomez has fully dedicated herself to acting, singing, and entrepreneurship and has an ever-growing career

