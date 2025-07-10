Which Chief Keef song did Ari Melber reference? MSNBC anchor's video goes viral on TikTok 

Ari Melber, the Emmy-winning host of MSNBC's The Beat with Ari Melber, recently quoted a Chief Keef track while discussing some of the comments made by GOP Senator Lisa Murkowski. On July 2, 2025, Melber posted on Instagram the same video that had gone viral on TikTok.

In a video of the same posted by Melber on Instagram on July 2, 2025, the MSNBC host quoted Keef's 2012 single I Don't Like in response to Murkowski's comment about President Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill". Commenting on the bill, Murkowski said:

"I don’t like that.”

Reacting to the GOP Senator's comment on Trump's budget bill, Ari Melber said:

“To paraphrase the artist Chief Keef, cutting health care, that’s something I don’t like. Boosting the deficit, that’s something I don’t like.”

The clip has since gone viral on TikTok and boasts over 48K views on Instagram. Moreover, the MSNBC host spoke to AllHipHop about the same in the publication's report dated July 10, 2025.

“Sen. Murkowski literally admitted she didn’t like the GOP budget hurting people—but voted for it anyway. That captures what so many think is wrong with politics. Listening to her say that as the news broke, I immediately thought of Chief Keef. That song captures the raw, human disgust with anything fake or phony," Ari Melber said.

The MSNBC host said that Chief Keef's I Don't Like is a "banger for that energy as much as the lyrics." Melber added that Senator Murkowski's move was also something that many people didn't like. He specifically addressed Keef's fans, saying:

"And we noticed that in the many comments on the clip, where Chief Keef fans—and people who may not watch cable news —weighed in on everything from political hypocrisy to Keef’s artistry to dissecting words and lyrics.”

This is not the first time the MSNBC host has incorporated rap lyrics into his news broadcasts. He has previously quoted lyrics by rappers like Tupac Shakur, 21 Savage, Mos Def, and The Notorious B.I.G.

Was Chief Keef's Amighty So 2 a follow-up to Almighty So? Rapper weighed in on the confusion during Grammys interview

Chief Keef, whose real name is Keith Farrelle Cozart, released Almighty So 2 in 2024, three years after his fourth studio album, 4NEM, which was released in 2021. As soon as Keef announced the album, fans began to speculate if the project was a follow-up to his 2013 album Almighty So.

However, during a May 2024 interview with the Grammys, the rapper clarified that Almighty So 2 and Almighty So weren't follow-up albums despite the names suggesting the contrary.

"There's no connection at all. It's just, Almighty So, that's me. It's not just a project that I dropped years ago — it's me. I'm still Almighty So. I might not call myself that all the time, but it's forever me because when I did come out, it's something that I made and I stuck with it," Chief Keef said.

The Love Sosa rapper said that it just happened to be a name that everyone knew and that he was Almighty So forever, which encouraged him to put forth a "growth version" of himself. The rapper added:

"I'm trying to display that I'm not the same 16, 17, 18-year-old that was running around Chicago with a gun on his hip. I'm far away in Los Angeles, California in a big, stupid-a** house with nine bathrooms and eight bedrooms. I got 12 cars outside my house, and they all mine. I don't have to have that gun on my hip. I ain't gotta watch my back all the time."

While Almighty So 2 ranked at No. 30 on the Billboard 200 chart, Chief Keef also collaborated with Mike WiLL Made-It on the 2024 mixtape Dirty Nachos before his fifth studio album was released.

