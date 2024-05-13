Who is Coolee Bravo? Rapper in Kendrick Lamar's camp claims Drake paid him $150K for information on Whitney Alford

Rapper Coolee Bravo, who is reportedly one of Kendrick Lamar’s associates, recently claimed during a Discord interview that Drake paid him $150,000 for information on K-Dot’s fiancé Whitney Alford. He also alleged that he provided Drizzy with false information.

The claims come amid Kendrick and Drake’s ongoing feud. As part of the beef, the latter made a series of accusations against the former’s partner on his diss track Family Matters and The Heart Part 6.

Drake claimed that Whitney Alford cheated on Kendrick with his longtime friend and business partner Dave Free, who he alleged was the biological father of one of Lamar’s kid

Expand Tweet

Coolee Bravo is famous for his album Sleepless in Atlanta

During a March 2019 interview with VoyageATL, Coolee Bravo revealed that he is a rapper and music producer who owns the label Yayerversity Sound. He began his hip-hop career in 1999 at the age of 10 and released his first album in 2003. Following this, he won a series of talent shows in the South and Midwest of the USA. In 2008, he released his debut solo album.

However, Coolee Bravo soon lost his “focus” and went on a hiatus until 2017, when he found his “Twitter fame.” A Chicago native, he now lives in Atlanta and is trying to improve his networks and build his own company.

So far, Coolee Bravo has launched three EPs, including 20 Minutes in Chicago (2017), 45 (2018), and Stash Brothers (2022). He also has an album titled Sleepless in Atlanta (2021).

Coolee Bravo recalls laughing following the release of Drake’s Kendrick Lamar diss track Family Matters

During a recent Discord interview that went viral on May 12, Coolee Bravo, who is reportedly a rapper in Kendrick Lamar’s team, was asked whether he could elaborate on the $150k Drake allegedly put out for info on K-Dot.

In response, Bravo claimed that Drake “sent some n*ggas to Atlanta” to seek information on Kendrick, unaware that he knew little about him.

“See, this is why I say Kendrick f**ked him up bad… I can’t get no information on Kendrick because I’m only tied to his his friend named L. L is actually on the Time-lapse with us. L got less followers than me,” he mentioned.

The Yayerversity Sound owner claimed that Drake’s associates came down and targeted him for information as he got more followers than others seemingly related to K-Dot.

“They come to me. They try to get one of my little homies um 150k. They try to get 100k, right? So, I say, what they asking for? They say, they want to know something about Kendrick… what you know about Whitney and all that sh*t. And I said, Whitney who? My girl? Cause my girl name Whitney. They said no Kendrick girl. I said Whitney is up there with him,” Coolee Bravo claimed.

He alleged that he took the 100k and told them a “lie.” In exchange for another 50k, he claimed he told them that Kendrick was still in LA while Whitney was in New York, which was fake.

Bravo also claimed that when Family Matters was released, he “laughed,” for he knew that while Drake claimed he baited K-Dot, he deliberately fed him false information.

He also called Drizzy “dumb” and “corny” for falling for their gimmick. He alleged that the Toronto rapper had employed a similar strategy before and tried to buy information against others in the industry.

Notably, Whitney Alford and Kendrick Lamar are high school sweethearts and have been together ever since. They got engaged in 2015 and are now parents to two kids: a daughter named Uzi and a son named Enoch.

In his diss track Family Matters, Drake claimed that one of the children was actually of Dave Free, the co-founder of Lamar’s PGLang. Drizzy alleged that the kid was a result of Whitney cheating on Kendrick with Dave.

In the follow-up diss track The Heart Part 6, the Canadian hip-hop artist also pointed out that Alford recently unfollowed K-Dot on Instagram and alleged that the couple was reportedly living separate lives. He also accused the Pulitzer winner of spousal abuse.