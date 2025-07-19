  • home icon
  • Music
  • Who is Gregory Pardlo? All about Robbie Pardlo's Pulitzer Prize-winning brother in the wake of City High member's death 

Who is Gregory Pardlo? All about Robbie Pardlo's Pulitzer Prize-winning brother in the wake of City High member's death 

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Jul 19, 2025 11:40 GMT
Gregory Pardlo At SummerStage - Source: Getty
Who is Gregory Pardlo? (Image via Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images)

Robbie Pardlo, the lead singer of the Grammy-nominated R&B group City High, passed away on July 17, 2025. He is survived by his brother Gregory Pardlo, who is a Pulitzer Prize winner and professor.

Ad

According to his official website, Gregory is the author of a poetry compilation titled Spectral Evidence. The work was a finalist for the National Book Award and the Kingsley Tufts Prize.

Gregory won the Pulitzer Prize for poetry in 2015 for his book Digest. Some of Gregory's other works include a memoir in essays called Air Traffic and the American Poetry Review/ Honickman Prize winning book, Totem.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Born in Philadelphia, Gregory Pardlo grew up in Willingboro, New Jersey. When he won the Pulitzer Prize, judges mentioned that his work brought readers "the news from 21st-century America", and that it was "rich with thought, ideas and histories public and private.” Additionally, the late Robbie Pardlo's brother was awarded the Guggenheim Fellowship in 2017.

Some of his other fellowships include from the National Endowment for the Arts and the New York Public Library's Cullman Center. While Robbie Pardlo's brother stays in New York, he also visits the United Arab Emirates as he is the Head of Literature and Creative Writing at NYU Abu Dhabi.

Ad

Robbie Pardlo's brother Gregory was vocal about his brother's addiction issues: Details explored amid news of the City High member's demise

While Gregory Pardlo has won accolades for multiple projects, he has also been vocal about his brother Robbie's struggle with addiction. According to America The Jesuit Review dated May 2019, in his book Air Traffic: A Memoir of Ambition and Manhood in America, Gregory reflected on his own journey toward recovery through Robbie Pardlo's addiction.

Ad
“In studying my family’s destruction. I am studying my own,” he wrote.

In January 2010, A&E's show Intervention staged an on-camera intervention with Robbie and his family, given that he had been struggling with alcoholism since his City High days.

Ad

During an interview with NPR in 2018, Gregory Pardlo addressed his brother's televised intervention. Describing the show's format, Gregory mentioned that A&E's Intervention followed an individual who suffered from alcoholism or addiction of some sort. He also mentioned that the other side of the show featured a person's family wanting to rescue their loved one.

Talking about how both sides of the show came into being, with concerns of his brother's well-being, Gregory Pardlo said:

Ad
"In Robbie's case, there was a very expensive high-class rehab waiting for him in Malibu. And I think, you know, my mother really wanted to rescue him. That was genuine. But at the same time, that - the move to do it in such a public way I suspected had something to do with her wanting to rescue my brother's public life - his career as well.”
Ad

A representative of Robbie Pardlo confirmed the news of his demise to TMZ. The City High member passed away on July 17, 2025, in Willingboro, New Jersey, surrounded by his family and loved ones.

Ad

While the exact cause of Robbie's demise has not been revealed yet, sources close to the Pardlo family shared that he passed away due to complications of heart failure due for which he was hospitalized on July 15, 2025.

In addition to his brother Gregory, the late City High member is survived by his wife, Anika Pardlo, mother Marion Pardlo, and children Lyric and Chord Andrew Pardlo.

About the author
Divya Singh Rana

Divya Singh Rana

Twitter icon

Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.

Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.

She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.

Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.

When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes.

Know More
Edited by Arunava Dutta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications