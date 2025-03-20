Who is Jackson Mahomes? Drake calls Patrick Mahomes' brother "NBGAY YOUNGBOY" in allegedly leaked DMs

On March 20, 2025, X user @upblissed posted a screenshot of a DM claiming that Drake was making fun of Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Ad

Born in May 2000, Jackson is an influencer with over a million followers on TikTok. He shows dance trends, vlogs, game day posts, and brand collaborations with Amazon Prime, Casetify, and others on his social media pages.

The X user's post (Image via X)

The alleged screenshot shows Drake talking about Jackson's reaction to his jab at Patrick Mahomes in his 2021 track Lemon Pepper Freestyle, where he raps, "Patty Mahomes 'bout to fall short a couple hunnid." Drizzy allegedly said that Jackson Mahomes "pressed" him about his verse on Patrick Mahomes, adding:

Ad

Trending

"I never been pressed by a 6'5 gay ni**a like I just didn't really have that reaction in my Rolodex my life never prepared me for that"

It is speculated that the term "pressed" in this context meant that Jackson allegedly agitated or bothered Drizzy about the lyrics. Additionally, the person on the other end of the DMs referred to Jackson Mahomes as "a different breed" and "zesty." In response, Drizzy allegedly replied:

Ad

"He really think he NBGAY YOUNGBOY I swear"

Ad

The alleged DM also showcased Drake suggesting that Jackson was "gangster about being gay." However, in a 2020 video titled 'Who is Jackson Mahomes? My First YouTube Video!' the influencer clarified:

"A lot of people ask me this question just because of my voice. And just because of the way I talk...But I am not gay. I am attracted to girls," Jackson said.

Ad

More details about Jackson Mahomes explored amid Drake's allegedly leaked DMs taking digs at the influencer

Jackson Mahomes is the younger child of Pat Mahomes and Randi Martin. He graduated from the University of Missouri, Kansas City, with a degree in marketing in 2022. The influencer shares a close bond with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, and he was his brother's best man at the wedding.

Ad

The TikToker has faced backlash for his controversial actions on social media, including pouring water on a Baltimore Ravens fan after his brother's team lost a game against them in September 2021. However, Jackson Mahomes attracted scrutiny after being accused of assault in March 2023.

Ad

Jackson was accused of pushing a male waiter at Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, Kansas, and forcibly kissing Aspen Vaughn, the owner of the restaurant, in her office. Showing surveillance footage of Jackson grabbing Aspen by the throat and kissing her, the owner of the restaurant claimed he kissed her "out of nowhere."

The complaint preceded Jackson's arrest in May 2023 for aggravated s*xual battery. However, he was released on a $100,000 bond.

Ad

Additionally, three felony charges against Jackson Mahomes for aggravated s*xual battery were dismissed in January 2024, and he received a sentence of six months of unsupervised probation after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor battery charge.

Neither Jackson nor Patrick Mahomes has responded to the alleged leaked DMs yet. Additionally, there is no specific connection between the parties, except for Patrick Mahomes and Drake's shared appearance in a 2021 State Farm Super Bowl commercial.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback