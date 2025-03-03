Who is Jan Ravnik? Margaret Qualley dances with The Eras Tour dancer at the Oscars

The Oscars 2025 featured an array of impressive performances, and Margaret Qualley's James Bond tribute was one of them. On March 2, 2025, Qualley took to the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, donning a red dress and dancing to the Bond theme track with dancer Jan Ravnik, among other backup dancers.

With a whopping follower count of 712K on his Instagram (@janravnik), Jan Ravnik was one of the dancers on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. Ravnik's popularity soared after fans spotted him in the Eras Tour movie in October 2023. Additionally, his dance duet with Taylor Swift for Fortnight in the Paris show of the singer's tour in May 2024 caught the attention of fans.

As per US Weekly's report dated May 2024, Jan Ravnick grew up in Slovenia and moved to the US to work on his dance career. The dancer currently resides in the US, and often posts Instagram updates on visiting his family in Slovenia.

More details about Jan Ravnik, dancer alongside Margaret Qualley's James Bond tribute at the Oscars 2025, explored

As per US Weekly's report, Jan Ravnik, the dancer featured in Margaret Qualley's James Bond tribute at the Oscars 2025, won multiple National, European, and World champion titles as a competitive dancer. Ravnik won accolades like the Best Trainer/Choreographer from the Slovenian Olympic Committee and the Best Dancer of Slovenia title twice.

When the Eras Tour concluded in December 2024, Jan Ravnik took to Instagram to share a carousel of his moments as a performer on the tour with a heartfelt caption. Expressing his gratitude, the dancer wrote:

"I still can’t find the words to fully describe what I’m feeling. It’s like there’s this weight in my chest, a mix of gratitude, love and sadness, because saying ‘thank you’ just doesn’t seem enough. I never imagined I’d be performing in front of sold out stadiums across the globe."

Ravnik thanked Taylor Swift and choreographer Mandy Moore for giving him the opportunity to perform on the tour.

Apart from Taylor Swift, Jan Ravnik has performed alongside Bruno Mars, Khalid, Luis Fonsi, Mariah Carey and Lewis Capaldi. He also featured in a McDonald's and Apple TV special commercial, and performed with Paul Abdul for her Las Vegas residency, Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade, and Billboard Music Awards.

Everything to know about the iconic James Bond tribute at Oscars 2025

The Oscars 2025 featured a tribute to the James Bond franchise to honor film producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. The Broccoli family has overseen the production of the James Bond franchise since Albert "Cubby" Broccoli launched it in 1962.

However, in a recent turn of events, both Barbara and Michael decided to step down as producers, and hand over creative control to Amazon MGM Studios.

The Oscars 2025 tribute to the James Bond franchise was opened by former Bond girl, Halle Berry, who starred as Jinx in the 2002 film Die Another Day. Additionally, Blackpink's Lisa delivered a performance of Live and Let Die by Wings and Paul McCartney.

Doja Cat performed Diamonds Are Forever from the James Bond movie of the same name, and Raye sang her rendition of Adele's 2012 Skyfall theme.

This year's Oscars also featured performances by Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, Queen Latifah, and the Los Angeles Master Chorale.

