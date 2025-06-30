Who is Kate Nash and what did she say at Glastonbury? Singer takes aim at Rod Stewart and JK Rowling in unfiltered tirade

Musician Kate Nash is currently trending after her long tirade against several notable figures, including JK Rowling, Rod Stewart, Keir Starmer, Nigel Farage, and Denise Welch at the 2025 Glastonbury Festival.

Nash, 37, is an English singer, songwriter, and actress known for her 2007 breakout single Foundations and her appearance in the 2017 Netflix dramedy series GLOW.

On the night of June 28, 2025, at the Left Field tent of Glastonbury, Kate told festivalgoers:

“The loudest feminist voice in the UK is currently transph*bic and that is something that I take very f**king personally, as a feminist… with trans friends in my life, trans people that I love and that are very important to me.”

This was seemingly a dig at British author and philanthropist JK Rowling. Nash added that, as someone with friends in the trans community, the Harry Potter author’s stance offended her.

“Dismantling systems of oppression lies at the very core of feminism, so transph*bia is not f**king feminist,” Nash added.

Later, Kate Nash dedicated her song Why You Being A D**khead For to celebrities including Rowling, British singer-songwriter Rod Stewart, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Member of Parliament Nigel Farage.

"F**k Rod Stewart. This one goes out to Keir Starmer, JK Rowling, Rod Stewart, and Nigel f**king Farage," Nash added.

All you need to know about Kate Nash

According to IMDb, Kate Nash was born on July 6, 1987, in Harrow, London, England, to Steve and Marie Nash. She is an actress, vocalist, and lyricist who kickstarted her music career in 2005. She rose to fame with her 2007 song Foundations, followed by her 2010 single Do-Wah-Doo, both of which charted high on the UK singles chart.

Her debut studio album, Made of Bricks, topped the UK charts upon its release in 2007 and earned her the Best British Female Artist award at the 2008 Brit Awards. Her follow-up albums were My Best Friend Is You (2010), Girl Talk (2013), Yesterday Was Forever (2018), and 9 Sad Symphonies (2024).

The artist, known for her pop, alternative, indie, and rock music, is also a guitarist, bassist, and pianist. She co-wrote Rita Ora’s Poison and has collaborated with other musicians such as Baby Dave, Fidlar, Kano, and Holychild. Kate has worked with record labels Moshi Moshi, Fiction, and Kill Rock Stars.

Nash has appeared in movies including Greetings from Tim Buckley (2012), Powder Room (2013), Syrup (2013), Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans (2019), and Coffee Wars (2023). She also played Rhonda "Britannica" Richardson in the Netflix series GLOW (2017).

Kate Nash is a self-proclaimed women’s rights activist and has advocated for gender equality and LGBTQIA+ rights. She uses OnlyFans to fund her tours, as she revealed in November 2024 via her Instagram Stories.

The Brit School alumnus is also a founding member and director of the Featured Artists' Coalition, a lobby group launched in 2009. It aims to provide artists with a voice in the music industry and help them make their own decisions regarding deals and copyright law. The initiative was inspired by Nash’s own life when her manager stole a large part of her fortune early in her career, leaving her nearly bankrupt.

More about Kate Nash’s tirade at the Glastonbury Festival

On Saturday night at the 2025 Glastonbury Festival, Kate Nash threw shade at several British celebrities and politicians. For instance, she described JK Rowling as "a f**king millionaire and a f**king bully with an army of trolls on the f**king internet."

In the same context, Nash said she didn't give a “sh*t” about the “hundreds, if not thousands of comments” she received online after releasing her essay turned song, Germ, which addressed trans and feminist rights.

Kate Nash also called out record executive Denise Welch, who is Matty Healy’s mother:

"The music industry doesn't know what to do with me. They tried to get rid of me, but they didn't. There is a record executive sweating their t**s off with Matt Healy's mum. They're scared of me. I like that,” the Nicest Thing singer stated.

She continued:

“But I was made of motherf**king Bricks. But they didn’t believe me. I even gave them a second warning a few years later when I told them, 'Do not underestimate the girl.' Is it my fault they didn’t believe me? I’m not going to give my third warning. It’s too late for that. I’m taking my bricks and I’m throwing them through the f**king window.”

Denise Welch was present at the Worthy Farm venue of the five-day music and contemporary arts festival in Somerset, England, to support her son’s band, The 1975.

So far, none of the celebrities Kate Nash criticized have responded. However, Rod Stewart performed at the Glastonbury Festival on Sunday afternoon.

Before that, he spoke in favor of Nigel Farage during an interview with The Times last week, saying the country needed to “give Farage a chance.” However, the Sailing crooner condemned Prime Minister Starmer for "cutting off the fishing in Scotland and giving it back to the EU” and being “all about getting us out of Brexit.”

Irish hip-hop trio Kneecap also ridiculed Rod Stewart at the Glastonbury Festival on Saturday by calling him “Rod the Prod” and “older than Israel.”

