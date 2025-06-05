Who was Morten Harket married to? All about his wife and kids in wake of Norwegian singer's Parkinson's diagnosis

Norwegian singer and lead vocalist of A-ha, Morten Harket, recently shared news of his Parkinson's diagnosis with fans through the band's official website. In the announcement, co-written by A-ha's biographer, Harket mentioned:

"I’ve got no problem accepting the diagnosis. With time I’ve taken to heart my 94-year-old father’s attitude to the way the organism gradually surrenders: ‘I use whatever works’."

Jan Omdahl, the band's biographer, mentioned that Harket and his partner Inez Andersson travelled to the singer's refurbished south coast summer house in Norway, where they discussed the particulars of the announcement. It is worth noting that Morten Harket's ex-wife Camilla Malmquist hasn't commented on the A-ha vocalist's diagnosis yet.

Harket married Camilla Malmquist in 1989, and the duo separated in 1998. The former couple shares three children: Jakob Oscar Martinus Malmquist Harket (born in 1989), Jonathan Henning Adler Malmquist Harket (born in 1990), and Anna Katharina Tomine Malmquist Harket (born in 1993).

Additionally, the singer has a daughter, Henny (born in 2003), with former girlfriend Anne Mette Undlien, and another daughter, Karmen Poppy (born in 2008), with his current partner, Inez Andersson.

More details on Morten Harket's ex-wife and children explored amid singer's Parkinson's diagnosis

Morten Harket's ex-wife, Camilla Malmquist, was born in Sweden on October 3, 1963, and was a well-known actress. Some of her popular movies listed by IMDb include a 1980s release, Lycka till, Xerxes from 1988, and her 2010 film Sebastians Verden. Camilla also pursued a singing career and released her album First Breath in 1997.

As for his children, little to no data is available on Harket's sons with Camilla. However, his daughter Anna Katharina Tomine Malmquist Harket is a Norwegian actress and singer. During an interview with Scan Magazine, Tomine Malmquist Harket reflected on her childhood and having a famous father.

“ I don’t know what it would be like not to have a famous dad. I guess it was a little odd that everyone knew who he was, that people would stare and want to take pictures with my dad. You realise quite early on who wants to be your friend and who just wants to meet your dad!” Harket's daughter said.

Tomine has also sung on Alan Walker's 2018 song Darkside.

Not much data is available about his other daughters, Anne Mette Undlien and Inez Anderson, either.

Morten Harket reflects on being able to sing and continuing as a vocalist for A-ha

Following his Parkinson's diagnosis, Morten Harket underwent a neurosurgical procedure in June 2024, wherein electrodes were implanted deep inside the left side of his brain.

The A-ha singer talked about whether he would be able to sing post the procedure and mentioned that he's unsure about it, adding:

“I don’t feel like singing, and for me that’s a sign. I’m broadminded in terms of what I think works; I don’t expect to be able to achieve full technical control. The question is whether I can express myself with my voice. As things stand now, that’s out of the question. But I don’t know whether I’ll be able to manage it at some point in the future.”

Harket also said that he was "always meant to do different things" but ended up with a permanent position as a singer in A-ha. However, he doesn't want his identity about being a singer despite people associating him with the same.

Amid his Parkinson's diagnosis announcement, the singer told A-ha's biographer about considering other passions at the moment.

"I see singing as my responsibility, and at certain moments I think it’s absolutely fantastic that I get to do it. But I’ve got other passions too, I have other things that are just as big a part of me, that are just as necessary and true.” Morten Harket mentioned

Toward the end of his interaction with Jan Omdahl, Morten Harket mentioned that he's been working on a few songs for some time and that he's got great belief in the tracks.

Adding that the songs show a different aspect of him, Harket signed off on an uncertain note about being able to finish them for release, especially after his diagnosis.

