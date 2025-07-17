Who is the mother of Cartel Bo's kids? Houston rapper's claims go viral 

American rapper Cartel Bo, whose real name is Warren Tramelle Brown II, is currently trending after his latest Instagram Story went viral. On July 16, 2025, the Houston artist name-dropped a dozen celebrities, alleging that the mother of his children, Trill Selda Blanco, had intimate relationships with all of them.

The A-listers mentioned include professional boxer Gervonta Davis, NFL star Stefon Diggs, rappers Slim Thug and Z-Ro, ex-MLB star Carl Crawford, NBA player Andrew Wiggins, musical artists Kirkobang and Ray Face, and "half of" the Black Mafia Family (BMF), such as Southwest T.

“Bro, I CAN ON FOR HOURS,” Cartel Bo wrote in the end.

According to Hypefresh, Cartel Bo's Instagram Story had the watermark of "IOUSETV," where he also claimed that Trill Selda Blanco is "broke," despite her alleged s*xual encounters with these male celebrities.

Some of the other names Bo mentioned include local artists Doughboy Sauce, Nike, Eddie House III, Deon Sanders Jr., Rich the Kid, Derez DeShaun, Yella, Tamika, and more. The rapper also accused her of being unable to care for their children.

Exploring Trill Selda Blanco's response to Cartel Bo’s claims

Trill Selda Blanco fired back at Bo via an Instagram Live on Wednesday and denied the allegations. She accused him of chasing clout and mentioned being unavailable for the man who "whooped my a** in front of our daughter, while I'm holding our newborn son."

She was seen breaking down on camera and called the No Pass artist a "bully," adding the rapper allegedly texted her from "fake apps," sent her screenshots of "intimate videos we made," and threatened her that he would upload them on adult websites.

Blanco asked why Cartel Bo was "harassing" her, while he himself had ongoing legal troubles, reportedly including "three open cases." She also hinted at domestic abuse while being pregnant with their son last year.

“You are the problem. You are the reason. Keep your hands to yourself… He tried to f**king play like he was a victim, and tried to have me admitted into a mental institution, and was mad as f**k that they didn’t accept me. They let me go. They did not admit me,” Trill Selda claimed.

She continued:

“Same mental institution where he’s supposed to be. He’s schizophrenic. Why don’t you run and tell that? So, when his little plan didn’t work to take my son, it backfired in his face, because the police saw my face from head to toe, and he had f**ked me up…”

Blanco accused Cartel Bo of having "temper tantrums" and reportedly laying his hands on her, but still trying to paint her as the "monster." She asked him why he kept "creating kids with me," if he had issues with her character. The woman shared that she wanted "no ties" with the rapper and wished to be "left alone" with her kids.

“You talking about broke? The whole section was filled with NFL players. You texting me comparing yourself to these n***as, they don’t compare to you… You broke… I can make another you. I made you… Stop sitting there trying to paint this narrative… All my kids f**king love me,” Trill Selda added.

Elsewhere in the Instagram live, Cartel Bo's ex accused him of lying about having "full custody" of their daughter, when she only spent the summer with him. She also allegedly asked him to "return" their kid to her. Blanco claimed she never asked for help with their children, but the rapper's mother seemingly offered, adding that Bo is an absentee father and pretended otherwise for social media.

Notably, Cartel Bo has previously faced controversy. In 2018, he was arrested on a firearm charge during the filming of his Hoova music video. He was soon sentenced to federal prison for possession of assault rifles and got out in 2024. In the wake of his release, Bo dropped the song and music video titled Fresh Out Tha Fedz which amassed over 5 million views on YouTube.

