“He’s in good spirits” — Ja Rule provides update on Fat Joe amid sex trafficking lawsuit

On June 21, 2025, Ja Rule spoke to TMZ backstage at Hot 97’s Summer Jam concert in New Jersey and gave an update on fellow rapper Fat Joe, who is currently facing a $20 million lawsuit involving serious allegations.

According to Ja Rule, Fat Joe, aka Joey Crack, was “in good spirits” despite the legal troubles he’s facing.

“He’s good, I actually spoke to Crack yesterday. I was asking him if he’s still not available for tonight. ’Cause he had a show. But yeah, he’s good. He’s in good spirits. It’s fine,” Ja Rule said.

Fat Joe did not participate in Ja Rule’s Summer Jam set, as he was reportedly scheduled for another performance elsewhere the same night. Ja mentioned that he had hoped to bring Joe out during his tribute to the late Irv Gotti, but ultimately respected the scheduling conflict.

More about the lawsuit against Fat Joe

According to a June 19, 2025, Variety report, the lawsuit against Fat Joe, born Joseph Antonio Cartagena, was filed by Terrance “T.A.” Dixon, a former hype man, alongside attorney Tyrone Blackburn. The civil complaint accused the Bronx rapper of multiple serious offenses, including “coercive labor exploitation, financial fraud, sexual manipulation, violent intimidation, and psychological coercion.”

As per a June 20 Complex magazine report, one of the claims in the filing was an accusation that Joe had a “murder-for-hire” plot meant for rapper 50 Cent. However, 50 Cent issued a statement regarding the claim and dismissed the allegation outright. On June 21, he responded via a post on Instagram, calling the claim “baseless” and saying he was sorry Joe had to face “damage to his reputation.”

The caption of the post read:

“These baseless, accusations and claims are not credible. I’m sorry joe has to endure the public scrutiny and damage to his reputation. THIS A STICK UP ! 🤨I wrote this hook I should a kept this one.”

The Bronx rapper has denied the accusations through his lawyer, Joe Tacopina. According to the aforementioned Variety report, in a statement, Tacopina described the lawsuit as “a blatant act of retaliation” and an attempt to extort money by applying public pressure.

“Law enforcement is aware of the extortionate demand at the heart of this scheme. The allegations against Mr. Cartagena are complete fabrications — lies intended to damage his reputation and force a settlement through public pressure. Mr. Cartagena will not be intimidated. We have taken legal action to expose this fraudulent campaign and hold everyone involved accountable,” Tacopina said in his statement.

Fat Joe had previously sued Dixon for slandering him on social media back in April 2025, as per the aforementioned Variety report. Dixon alleged that Joe had reportedly flown a 16-year-old girl across the country for s*x.

As of now, no criminal charges have been filed, and the allegations remain confined to civil court proceedings. Fat Joe and his legal team have not issued any detailed statements beyond the initial denial, but Tacopina has made it clear that they intend to challenge the claims in court.

While the lawsuit’s claims are broad and unverified, the case has already generated widespread media attention. Joe has not commented publicly since the suit was filed, and there have been no official developments reported by the court.

