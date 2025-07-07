Who is Ravyn Lenae? All about R&B singer featuring on Childish Gambino's latest song collaboration 

Donald McKinley Glover, aka Childish Gambino, previewed his new collaboration with R&B singer Ravyn Lenae on Gilga Radio on July 6, 2025. The announcement comes nearly a year after he announced he would be retiring his stage name in September 2024.

According to last.fm, Ravyn is an American R&B singer-songwriter from Chicago. She is currently signed to the Three Twenty Music Group and Atlantic Records, in addition to being a member of the musical collective Zero Fatigue.

Born in January 1999, Ravyn Lenae released her debut Moon Shoes EP independently in 2015. It was reissued by Atlantic Records in 2016, followed by her Midnight Moonlight EP in 2017.

The recently previewed track is not the first time Ravyn has collaborated with Gambino; the two also created the popular track One Wish from her August 2024 album Birds' Eye. She has also toured with Noname on the Telefone tour and with SZA on the Ctrl tour.

More details about Childish Gambino collaborator Ravyn Lenae explored

According to Style's June 2025 report, Chicago-born Ravyn Lenae was raised Christian and attended the Pullman Christian Reformed Church, where her grandfather was a pastor.

In a 2017 interview with Banner, cited by Style, Ravyn explained that her transition toward music began in church, where she learned to play the piano and guitar and grew up singing during her formative years. She told the magazine:

“It all started in church. That’s the best place to share your gift – with people who know you and love you and support you.”

As per last.fm, Ravyn Lenae spent $300 for a studio session as a sophomore in high school, which ultimately produced her first single, Greetings. In 2015, she was featured on Monte Booker's track Baby, after which she, Booker, and rapper Smino formed the core members of the music collective Zero Fatigue.

The collective featuring Ravyn was assembled by Chris "Classick" Innumerable at his recording studio.

Why did Donald Glover retire his Childish Gambino moniker?

In an interview with The New York Times dated July 2024, Donald McKinley Glover, aka Childish Gambino, announced that he would be retiring his moniker with the release of his 2024 album, Bando Stone & The New World.

Glover adopted the moniker Childish Gambino via an online Wu-Tang Clan name generator. In his interview with the publication, he mentioned that the stage name wasn't fulfilling to him anymore.

“It really was just like, ‘Oh, it’s done.’ It’s not fulfilling. And I just felt like I didn’t need to build in this way anymore.” Gambino said.

While Bando Stone & The New World was the final soundtrack project to feature Donald Glover's moniker, the actor and rapper expressed no regrets about the decision. He told the publication:

“I think grace is undervalued in the world. When I put my son on my shoulders, I feel deep joy. That’s real. No one on their deathbed is going to look back and say, ‘Thank God I avoided being cringe.'”

Despite previewing the unnamed song with Ravyn Lenae, Childish Gambino hasn't shared details about where the track will feature. The last time the artist made headlines for his music was when he canceled his tour in support of Bando Stone & The New World midway.

Gambino canceled the Australia and New Zealand legs, stating that his path to recovery post-surgery was taking longer than expected.

