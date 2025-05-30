Why did Childish Gambino retire? Ludwig Göransson says he’s still trying to get used to Donald Glover ending his stage name

Ludwig Göransson, Donald Glover’s longtime collaborator since meeting on NBC’s Community, expressed difficulty accepting that Glover won't be making music under Childish Gambino's name. He discussed the change during an Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe on May 27, 2025.

Donald Glover confirmed the retirement of his Childish Gambino stage name after releasing the album Bando Stone & the New World on July 19 last year. Telling The New York Times on July 18, 2024:

"It’s not fulfilling. I didn’t need to build in this way anymore" Glover said.

Donald Glover performing as Childish Gambino during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival

In 2017, Donald Glover announced at Governors Ball Music Festival that the next album would be his last under the alias. Glover cited multiple factors: declining commercial viability of full-length albums, touring complexities, parenting three sons (Legend, Drake, and Donald Glover III), and commitments to his film/TV projects and multimedia company Gilga.

Ludwig Göransson clarified that Glover won’t stop making music but emphasized Childish Gambino’s significance, saying it's been a huge part of his life. He regularly revisits their collaborative work, calling it foundational to his growth.

"I’m not sure actually I still can wrap my head around it," Göransson admitted, noting their creative kinship: "We are a family."

From Community to Donald Glover's final act as Childish Gambino

Ludwig Göransson and Donald Glover at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards

The persona of Childish Gambino originated in the mid-2000s when Donald Glover used a Wu-Tang Clan name generator, debuting it on his 2008 mixtape Sick Boi. Despite his 2017 retirement declaration, he released 3.15.20 in March 2020 and its reworked version, Altavista, earlier in 2024.

The final album’s narrative explored "the potential end of the world," paralleling the alias’ conclusion. He did a supporting world tour last year from August to October in the United States of America.

Ludwig Göransson reflected on his dynamic with Glover during the Apple Music interview, contrasting film scoring with artist collaborations:

"I do love making songs... to sit with another musician, work with them, get their vision out is amazing."

He stressed that this synergy fueled his artistic development. Their partnership began when Göransson composed for Community while Donald Glover starred as Troy Barnes. Though still processing the end of Childish Gambino, Göransson clarified he wasn’t sad since Donald Glover will keep making music.

"I wasn’t sad because I know that it’s not like he’s gonna stop making music” Göransson said.

Donald Glover reinforced his motivations to The New York Times in a July interview last year. He recalled a fan’s street interaction highlighting the alias’ longevity as the fan told him Glover was his favorite since he was a kid. Glover, who will turn 42 this year, noted the comment underscored his desire to close this chapter.

Donald Glover's final Childish Gambino world tour concluded in October 2024 after 18 shows, as he cancelled the remaining tour. No new projects or statements have emerged from Glover or Göransson regarding post-retirement plans. The July 2024 New York Times interview remains Glover's last public explanation about ending the alias.

