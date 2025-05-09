Who is Rubi Rose? Rapper asks fans to be wary of BBL and go to the gym instead 

Rubi Rose, a rapper and social media personality, recently urged fans to avoid Brazilian Butt Lifts (BBLs) and prioritize gym workouts. The 26-year-old artist is famous for tracks like He in His Feelings and Pretty Mouth. She criticized cosmetic procedures during a May 6 Instagram Live, stating,

“Get up b*tch, go to the gym, f*ck that BBL.”

The advice followed a viral X (formerly Twitter) post where Rubi Rose wrote,

"Please stop getting as* shots.”

Rubi's tweet urging people not to get BBL shots (Image via X/@RubiRose)

She doubled down during her live stream, emphasizing natural fitness over surgical enhancements:

“Body tight but this p*ssy tighter.”

Fans reacted with mixed responses, with some applauding her stance and others defending personal choice.

Rubi's comments align with a broader hip-hop conversation about BBLs. Artists like GloRilla, SZA, and Latto have addressed the trend, with Latto admitting in 2024 that she felt “young and impressionable” when opting for the procedure. Cardi B and Blac Chyna have since advocated for BBL removals, due to health concerns.

Rubi Rose's BBL debates and fitness advocacy in hip-hop

Hip-hop’s BBL reckoning: Rubi weighs in - Source: Getty

Rubi has shared her fitness journey since 2022, posting progress photos and workout clips. Her critique of BBLs contrasts with her earlier social media presence, which often highlighted her physique. During the May 6 live stream, she framed gym workouts as a sustainable alternative:

The rapper’s stance echoes GloRilla’s 2024 denial of BBL rumors, where she joked about getting “discipline shots” instead. Meanwhile, SZA and Latto’s openness about their procedures sparked discussions about industry pressures. Cardi B’s revealed in 2022 that she removed “95 percent” of her butt injections, this threw light on rising health awareness.

Rubi Rose, born Rubi Rose Benton, gained fame via Bad and Boujee (2016) and her 2020 mixtape, For the Streets. Her candid social media presence has fueled both praise and controversy. This also includes feuds with peers like Sukihana and Asian Doll.

The rapper’s latest comments reflect a shift toward wellness advocacy. While she hasn’t disclosed personal experiences with cosmetic surgery, her posts focusing mostly on gyms and fitness suggest a preference for natural body shaping. The rapper's influence among Gen Z audiences is very prevalent, with youngsters now increasingly prioritizing fitness trends like “clean bulking” over invasive procedures.

As BBL-related complications gain media attention, including reports of fatalities and chronic pain, artists like Rubi are trying to use their platforms to promote safer alternatives. The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) reported a 20% rise in BBL requests across the globe from 2017-2021; coinciding with the celebrity trend of getting a BBL.

Rubi Rose’s message resonates amid broader cultural shifts. Fitness apps like Fitify and Strava saw a significant user increase in 2024, per Sensor Tower data, while hashtags like #GymMotivation garnered billions of views on TikTok.

Despite backlash from pro-BBL advocates, Rubi Rose maintains her stance, which reflects a broader industry dialogue about natural aesthetics versus surgical enhancements. Her approach mirrors Cardi B’s transparency about procedure risks. As debates continue, her emphasis on health over aesthetics underscores a growing industry pivot toward sustainability.

