Who did Selena Gomez play in Behaving Badly? Singer's character in the movie explored

Selena Gomez's career from being a Disney Star to a Golden Globe Award nominee has transpired over the last two decades. After her success on Wizards Of Waverly Place, Gomez started looking for more mature roles in Hollywood, including her role as Nina Pennington in Behaving Badly.

Released almost a decade ago in August 2014, Behaving Badly was formerly titled Feed the Dog and then was also titled Parental Guidance Suggested before changing to the final one. It is the film adaptation of the 2000 Ric Browde novel While I’m Dead...Feed the Dog and is directed by Tim Garrick. In an exclusive interview with the Collider in 2014, Selena Gomez talked about her co-stars and her experience with them. She stated,

"That is a movie I did with Nat Wolff, Mary-Louise Parker, Elisabeth Shue, Dylan McDermott, and so many great actors. They’re so funny in the movie. "

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Selena Gomez plays a high school student in Behaving Badly

Premiere Of 'Behaving Badly.' (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

While Disney played a foundational role in Selena Gomez's career, she was not willing to be defined by it. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the singer and actress revealed that she feels "free" since she is not part of the Disney label and was ready to pave her own path.

Selena plays Nina Pennington Behaving Badly, the love interest of Rick Stevens (played by Nat Wolff). The plot revolves around Stevens trying to win over Gomez's character, even when it means making a bet with a mobster's son.

Nina is a high school student and often provides subtlety and sincerity in an otherwise chaotic and eccentric background. In an exclusive interview with The Insider before the release of the movie, Selena Gomez also talked about how her role is different from what she had picked up in the past. She stated,

"The movie is definitely edgy and different than anything I have done. It's been kind of my pattern this year, I have done movies that are going to throw people off a little bit, which is fun."

She added that through Behaving Badly and movies like Spring Breakers, she has been able to move out of her "comfort zone." Selena Gomez also added that the love between her character and Wolff's character is "not grown-up romance" but sweet.

In an interview with Collider, Gomez talked about the movie. She said,

"It’s almost psychotic, in a way."

She added,

"I play Nat’s love interest, that he has real feelings for. I play this girl who Hillary Clinton is her inspiration. She’s very put together and conservative, and he’s all mixed up in this craziness with his best friend’s mom. It’s really funny. "

Selena Gomez also revealed in the interview that being in the public light, there is always a chance that "you will be scrutinized" but she is proud of the work that she has done.

Over the years, Selena Gomez has picked up roles in various genres, particularly comedy. Behaving Badly is one of the first few roles that she picked up in Hollywood, but it did not do very well with the audience. According to RottenTomatoes, the film received 0% on the Tomatometer, which is based on the reviews of several critics.

However, Gomez continued to pick up hit comedy roles, such as in Hotel Transylvania and Fundamentals Of Caring. Gomez has more recently found significant success with Hulu's comedy series Only Murders In The Building.