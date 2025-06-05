Why are Jimmy Buffett's widow and his business manager suing each other? Legal dispute over $275M estate explained

Jimmy Buffett's widow, Jane Buffett, and his former business manager are suing each other over the administration of the late singer's $275 million estate, seeking control of the trust.

On Tuesday, June 3, Jane filed a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court accusing co-trustee Rick Mozenter of being "openly hostile and adversarial" and neglecting financial transparency.

The legal filing comes just a day after Mozenter's petition was filed in Florida, which alleged that Buffett purposefully limited Jane's control over concerns about her "ability to manage and control his assets." Allegedly, both want the other to be removed from the trust and seek to appoint a new co-trustee.

For context, the Come Monday hitmaker passed away in September 2023 after battling Merkel cell skin cancer for four years. Following Jimmy Buffett's death, most of his assets were transferred to (or held in) a marital trust for Jane, his wife of 46 years, per Billboard.

The legal entity indicated that Jane, along with an independent co-trustee, handles its administration. Richard Mozenter, accountant at the business management firm Gelfand Rennert & Feldman, was a co-trustee. Notably, in his lawsuit, Mozenter claimed he was Jimmy Buffett’s "trusted financial advisor" for over 30 years.

Assets under Jimmy Buffett's trust include a 20% stake in Margaritaville, a hospitality company named after his 1977 hit

Jimmy Buffett was a singer-songwriter and businessman. He recorded over thirty albums during his lifetime, which included chartbuster tracks like Come Monday, Cheeseburger in Paradise, and It's Five O'Clock Somewhere. His 1977 hit Margaritaville spawned its namesake hospitality company, partially owned by the trust.

Citing Jane Buffett's legal petition, Fortune reported that the trust's assets included real estate, art, vehicles and aircraft, musical equipment, and a 20% stake in Margaritaville. The hospitality company has interests in over 30 restaurants and bars and 20 hotels. The entire fortune is roughly estimated to be $275 million.

However, Jane's filing claimed that Rick Mozenter told her she would receive less than $2 million in annual income from the trust. Per the lawsuit, this was "shocking," as it indicated "a remarkably poor return for a trust with an estimated $275 million in assets," reported Black Promoters Collective.

Notably, Jane claimed she met Mozenter a month after Jimmy Buffett's death to discuss her income. However, he dragged his feet for months (while repeatedly ignoring her requests for an answer). He eventually provided his estimate in February 2025.

According to the suit, the annual income estimate was "shocking" as the trust received $14 million in distributions from Margaritaville over the last eighteen months. Jimmy Buffett's widow claimed this indicated Mozenter was mismanaging the funds. When she requested additional financial information from him, she was again "stonewall(ed)."

According to a statement made to Billboard by Jane's lawyer, Mozenter "belittled, disrespected, and condescended" her while answering her requests. Quoting the attorney, the outlet wrote:

"(He) has failed to perform even the most basic tasks required of him in his role as co-trustee, including providing Mrs. Buffett with information concerning trust assets and finances, which has left Mrs. Buffett in the dark with regard to the state of her own finances."

Jane's filing also detailed an incident when Mozenter refused her request to sell a property in the Bahamas. The family rarely used it, and it cost more than $300,000 a year in upkeep.

She even claimed the accountant and his firm billed the trust more than $1.7 million in fees last year. Eventually, Jane asked Mozenter to resign as co-trustee. According to the petition:

"Mr. Mozenter refused, insisting that he remain in a position of authority over her wealth. The situation is untenable and Mrs. Buffett requests this court’s assistance to resolve it."

However, Rick Mozenter claims otherwise. According to his filing, Jimmy Buffett did not trust his wife's "ability to manage and control his assets" and limited her control over the trust. Quoting a statement by his lawyers, Billboard wrote:

"It was Jimmy’s clear intent that an independent trustee, in this case Rick, had the ultimate control of the trust’s assets. Other than serving as a non-controlling trustee, Jane has no ability to manage the trust."

According to the attorney, this angered Jane, and she allegedly had been "completely uncooperative" with Mozenter when he attempted to manage the trust. She reportedly refused to meet with Rick and instead interfered with his work. This included ousting her husband's longtime law firm and harassing the late singer's boat captain, which led to the trust paying him a significant settlement.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Buffett's widow seeks to replace Mozenter with Daniel Neidich, CEO of Dune Real Estate Partners.

Neither Rick Mozenter nor Jane Buffett has publicly addressed the legal dispute.

