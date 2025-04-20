Sister Wives' Brown family reportedly sold the Coyote Pass property for a $680,000 profit

The second half of Sister Wives season 19 is set to premiere on TLC on April 20, 2025. The season would continue to showcase the Brown family's complicated relationship and Kody navigating the life of a monogamous husband to Robyn.

The Coyote Pass property, a major point of contention in the first half of season 19, is expected to resurface in the storyline.

In season 19, Meri and Janelle clashed with Kody over receiving a fair share and being bought out of their portion of the land. Those disputes may finally reach a resolution, as the Brown family has reportedly sold the Coyote Pass property.

According to The U.S. Sun, recent property records reveal that the land was sold for $1.5 million, netting the family a $680,000 profit. The documents also detail a breakdown of the property's structure and the amount each parcel sold for.

Sister Wives: Recent Coyote Pass property records explained

Sister Wives star Kody Brown first purchased the Coyote Pass property in Flagstaff, Arizona, for $820,000 in 2018 and divided it into five portions. At the time, he was still married to all four of his wives, and the family had recently relocated from Las Vegas, Nevada, in search of a better life.

Kody dreamed of a land where all the members of the Brown family could live together in harmony and grow closer. He planned on building four houses on the land for each of his four wives - Christine, Robyn, Meri, and Janelle - and a separate fifth house for his own.

Before the Brown family could build that house, they learned they would have to first pay off the loans. This posed a major problem, and the dream of having all the family members living on the same land was soon shut down after Kody ended his respective marriages with Christine, Janelle, and Meri.

While Christine sold off her share of her property to Kody and Robyn, Janelle and Meri kept theirs and continued to fight for a fair price.

According to The U.S. Sun, recent property records revealed that the property, which was divided into four parcels, had been sold for $1.5 million, netting the Brown family a $680,000 profit. The records also provided detailed information on how each parcel was sold.

As per the property records, 2.42-acre plots of the land, which were listed under Kody and Robyn's name, were sold for their full asking price of $305,000 on April 14, 2025. Meanwhile, the 2.42-acre plot of land that Meri and Janelle equally owned was also sold for a listing price of $305,000.

Kody and Robyn had 50% shares in the third portion of the land, while Meria and Janelle each had 25%. This 4.48-acre portion was reportedly sold for $400,000.

The final parcel of land, which was 5.16 acres in size and had a similar share breakup, was sold off on April 14 for the list price of $490,000.

These are just reports, and the fans will soon get a confirmation of the situation after Sister Wives season 19, part 2, premieres on TLC.

Since the property was recently sold off, as per the reports, the reality show could cover the possible story of how Kody, Robyn, Janelle, and Meri came together and navigated through several mutual problems to reach the decision.

The mentioned Sister Wives cast could also share their future plans now that they are not stuck worrying about their share of the Coyote Pass property.

New episodes of Sister Wives season 19 air every Sunday on TLC.

