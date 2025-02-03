"I don't know how to explain this" - Sister Wives’ Kody Brown reacts to discovering ex-wife Janelle’s move

Kody Brown received unexpected news about ex-wife Janelle's relocation through their child, as revealed in the February 2, 2025 episode of Sister Wives. The information emerged during a filmed confessional when Kody described how one of their children “slipped up and told” him about Janelle’s relocation. The Sister Wives episode captured Kody's immediate reaction to this news.

"I don't know how to explain this. It was never intended for me to know that Janelle was moving," he stated during his filmed conversation.

The former couple ended their spiritual marriage in December 2022, after which Janelle maintained distance in communication. She later confirmed her move to North Carolina through social media in December 2024, where she settled near their daughter Maddie and son-in-law Caleb Brush.

Sister Wives' Janelle Brown kept move hidden until their child told Kody

The revelation came unexpectedly through one of their children, who immediately requested confidentiality about sharing the information.

"One of my children, at their admission, slipped up and told me and said, 'please don't repeat that or pretend you never heard it,'" Kody shared during the confessional.

This conversation marked the first time Kody learned about Janelle's plans to leave Flagstaff.

Janelle also spoke candidly about her decision to keep the move private from Kody. She explained her choice to keep Kody uninformed about the move, citing the separate paths their lives had taken since their separation. Her decision to purchase land in North Carolina materialized in December 2024, marking a significant transition.

The property acquisition supported her collaboration with Maddie and Caleb Brush on their joint business venture, Taeda Farms. The land development started promptly, as documented in Taeda Farms' January 22 social media update. The Sister Wives family hired Earl Brock from Brock's lot development to clear space for essential structures.

Their immediate plans included creating areas for a garden, chicken coop, and future home construction.

Property and legal matters

The move announcement intersected with ongoing property discussions. During a January 19 episode, Janelle confirmed hiring legal representation for the Coyote Pass property negotiations. She expressed frustration about Kody's inconsistent communication patterns regarding property matters, noting his unreliable follow-through on discussions and lack of consistent responses.

Before settling in North Carolina, Janelle explored properties in Montana. The location appealed to her due to its five-hour proximity to Christine and her children in the Salt Lake area. The Sister Wives star identified this group as "really the core group of the family" during her property search. Her final decision to establish roots in North Carolina emerged after careful consideration of family and business opportunities.

The Brown family continues their separate lives since the plural marriage dissolution. Janelle focuses on developing Taeda Farms with Maddie and Caleb. The business recently shared progress updates about its land development, including clearing space for future farming operations.

The property plans incorporate both residential and agricultural elements, demonstrating Janelle's commitment to her new beginning in North Carolina.

Relationship timeline

The Sister Wives pair met in the fall of 1989. Prior to marrying Kody, Janelle was married to Adam Clark Barber until their separation in 1990. She entered a spiritual union with Kody in January 1993 as his second wife, following his legal marriage to Meri Brown.

The couple raised six children together. Their family expanded with son Logan in 1994, followed by Madison, Hunter, Robert Garrison, Gabriel, and Savanah. During their marriage, they lived in multiple locations including Wyoming, Utah, Nevada, and Arizona.

After moving to Flagstaff in 2018, tensions grew. By late 2022, Janelle was living separately from Kody. She announced their separation in December 2022. Through 2023, she maintained space from the family while exploring real estate in Montana.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 pm ET on TLC

