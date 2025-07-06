Why is Offset suing ChaseTheMoney? Rapper reportedly requests California judge to help with lawsuit

Months after news of Offset suing ChaseTheMoney made the rounds in March 2025, the rapper has allegedly requested a California judge to approve an alternative method of serving legal papers to the producer.

According to HotNewHipHop's report dated July 5, 2025, Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, took the alleged step after repeated failed attempts to deliver the lawsuit via mail and in person.

In the lawsuit, concerning Cephus' 2023 album Set It Off, the rapper has accused ChaseTheMoney of demanding a five-fold increase in fees and royalties for the work he put into the song Worth It.

HotNewHipHop's report mentioned that the lawsuit stems from a contractual disagreement between the parties, where Offset claims that a producer agreement was secured through ChaseTheMoney's former manager, J Hill.

The rapper's lawsuit alleges that despite the terms of the agreement being accepted at the time, ChaseTheMoney demanded double the royalty rate and five times the producer rate after a new manager came into the picture.

More details about Offset's lawsuit against ChaseTheMoney explored

According to HotNewHipHop's March 2025 report, Offset's lawsuit mentioned that at the time ChaseTheMoney asked to increase the producer agreement's finances, the rapper's team had clarified that since a deal was already in place, it "would not be re-negotiated."

This led to the producer claiming that J Hill, the person Cephus cited as ChaseTheMoney's manager at the time of finalizing the original deal, was not his manager.

“ChaseTheMoney referred to J Hill as his manager in various correspondence to Offset and his A&R team [and] ChaseTheMoney directed Offset and his A&R team to discuss the clearance of the recording with J Hill on ChaseTheMoney’s behalf,” the rapper's lawsuit mentioned.

The Clout rapper's lawsuit added that J Hill confirmed that he had represented the music producer as his manager via a written statement. Moreover, nobody connected to or affiliated with ChaseTheMoney contended the claim before July 2024.

ChaseTheMoney earned a producer fee worth $10,000 and half of the 2% producer royalty via his original contract with Cephus. Additionally, when Billboard connected with ChaseTheMoney via Instagram, he wrote:

“I’m not being sued. It’s the other way around lol.”

However, ChaseTheMoney deleted the message later. In the reportedly new court filings, Cephus' legal team mentioned that multiple attempts were made to hand-deliver the notice to the producer's Studio City business address, but they were unable to get past security.

Additionally, certified mail concerning the lawsuit was sent to ChaseTheMoney's businesses and home addresses that went unclaimed. Cephus' lawyers also claimed that ChaseTheMoney's attorney denied a request to accept service, stating that he was not authorized to receive the notice.

This is not the first time that Cephus' name has been linked to a lawsuit. According to Blast's April 2025 report, the rapper asked the court to dismiss a judgment against him concerning a strip club assault, citing that he was not duly served.

As per the lawsuit, Offset and his estranged wife Cardi B were a part of an altercation at a strip club in Miami in 2020 wherein the former physically attacked a guy who sprayed champagne on Cardi. In August 2024, the alleged victims of the attack were awarded default judgments in their favor..

