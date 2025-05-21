Why was Rod Wave arrested? Charges explored as claims around Mini Barbie surface online

Rapper Rodarius Marcell Green, who goes by the moniker Rod Wave, has been arrested in Atlanta, Georgia. According to arrest records found on Fulton County's inmate search portal, cops took him into custody on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, on a slew of charges.

The arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred on April 21. Notably, the rapper posted bail the same day, leading to Green's release. Rumors circulating online claim he shot up his girlfriend, Mini Barbie's, car following an argument.

While the exact incident remains unclear, the arrest records indicate that the rapper was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm, and damage to property, among others.

Rod Wave has been charged with 14 counts related to the April 21 incident

Rod Wave is an American rapper best known for his trap-soul tracks. He gained recognition in the late 2010s after his song Heart on Ice" went viral on TikTok. The track later peaked at No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100. The musician has since dropped charting albums like SoulFly (2021), Pray 4 Love (2020), and Nostalgia (2023). He is currently in a relationship with fellow rapper Mini Barbie.

According to Green's arrest records, he has been charged with fourteen counts. This includes aggravated assault, aiming a gun at another person, and simple assault. He is also facing two counts each of weapon possession while committing or attempting to commit felonies and criminal damage to property in the second degree.

Notably, according to Justia, a person is charged with criminal property damage in the second degree (in the state of Georgia) when they intentionally damage any property without consent and it exceeds $500. The charge may also apply if the damage occurs through the intentional or reckless use of fire or explosives.

Per the arrest records, authorities have also charged Rod Wave with two counts each of misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and reckless conduct. Other charges include two related to felony tampering with evidence and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.

Further, the record indicated that Rod Wave's total bail bond was set at $50,000 (ranging between $6,000 and $1,000 for each count). The 26-year-old rapper posted bail through a surety bond and was released the same day as his arrest.

This is not the rapper's first run-in with the law. According to Tampa Bay, cops arrested Green when he was 15 (2014) after a break-in at a local home. At the time, police said he admitted to taking a revolver from the house and shooting another teen in the foot.

While being held at the juvenile detention center as his case was considered, a counselor told him he had post-traumatic stress disorder. At one point, there were talks of charging Green with attempted murder. However, eventually the victim called the incident an accident, and police dropped the charges.

When Rod Wave was 18, he was arrested in St. Petersburg for bringing a pellet gun to school. He pleaded guilty and got probation.

In 2022, he was charged with felony domestic battery for allegedly choking his ex-girlfriend, Kelsey "Dee" Coleman. He pleaded not guilty, and his lawyer later got the charge dismissed.

Last year, the St. Petersburg Police Department arrested Rod Wave on weapons charges. According to Billboard, cops suspected he was involved in a Florida shooting that occurred in March that left four people injured. However, the rapper was soon released after the charges were determined to be inaccurate.

Neither Rod Wave nor Mini Barbie has publicly commented on the development.

