"Will get ya mind and body right" — Ebro Darden reacts to Drake depicting him as Ayahuasca on his finsta after he called rapper "a sickness"

Drake responded to Ebro Darden's criticism by posting an edited image of Darden's face on an Ayahuasca vine, a hallucinogenic plant from the Amazon. He shared the image on his burner account @plottttwistttttt, without any caption.

Ad

Ebro Darden took to the comment section of the post and wrote with laughing emojis:

"… will get ya mind and body right."

Ad

Trending

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

Drizzy's comical dig at Ebro Darden followed the radio presenter's comment on the February 11, 2025, episode of Ebro in the Morning on Hot 97, wherein he talked about Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime performance. Commenting on how Drizzy was not the central figure in the references Lamar's halftime performance featured, Darden said:

“Drake is not that important. The reason he’s involved is because he represents a sickness in the game. It could have been any artist.”

Ad

It is speculated that Drake's portrayal of Darden as Ayahuasca might be connected to Kendrick Lamar's lyrics from his diss track meet the grahams, where Lamar raps:

"Solicitin' women problems, therapy's a lovely start/ But I suggest some ayahuasca, strip the ego from the bottom/ I try to empathize with you 'cause I know that you ain't been through nothin'/ Crave entitlement, but wanna be liked so bad that it's puzzlin'"

Ad

"But he’s not willing to rip his soul from the bottom" — Ebro Darden claimed Drake avoids self-reflection

During the recent episode of Ebro in the Morning on Hot 97, Darden put forth his perspective suggesting that Drake symbolized an industry focussing on dominating the charts rather than artistic depth. He compared Drizzy's approach to that of Lamar by stating that the latter prioritizes self-reflection and in-depth storytelling.

Ad

Claiming that the Passionfruit rapper avoids self-reflection, Ebro said:

"People love Drake. We love his music. But he’s not willing to rip his soul from the bottom, do ayahuasca, and look himself in the mirror the way Kendrick has prescribed. It’s about what the game does to someone who tries to dominate it. That’s the real story.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Additionally, Ebro stated that Drizzy's career has been built on altering varied styles to maintain his mainstream success contrary to Kendrick Lamar who aims at his artistic vision. The radio personality said that Drake's "focus has always been money, chart dominance, and incorporating different styles into his own. He added that while Drizzy's strategy worked, it came at a cost while Lamar paid a price for "staying true to this path".

Ad

In his comparison between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, Ebro Darden also compared the origins of both rappers. He said that Drizzy transformed from being a kid living with his mother "to having mob ties and bullet holes in his sweatshirt". The radio presenter added that Lamar on the other hand remained grounded in his origins and things that truly matter to him.

Drake has been in the headlines lately owing to his lawsuit against Universal Music Group, his ongoing Anita Max Win Tour spanning Australia and New Zealand, as well as Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance wherein he performed Not Like Us.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback