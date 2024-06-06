“You and your demonic ways”— Tokyo Toni goes off on Beyonce and makes Epstein Island claims in recently surfaced video

Model Blac Chyna's mother Tokyo Toni recently accused Cowboy Carter hitmaker Beyonce of being a demon. In a resurfaced video on social media, Toni could be seen looking at Beyonce's Instagram page and writing down comments criticizing the singer. The video posted on Wednesday, July 5 on the TikTok account @tokyotonis saw Toni call Beyonce a "trashy b***h". One of her comments read:

"You and your demonic ways so you think it's cute to betray God I can't wait to see you in hell through a fine tooth comb. Yeah, Jay-Z gonna be combing out that gay painters hair sitting on the wrath of Satan's lap."

In the video, originally posted on the Instagram account @tokyotoniangel in early May, Toni further claimed that her social media "numbers" were higher than those of Beyonce, before calling the singer a "demon". She even alleged that Beyonce was on the infamous child s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein's private island. She said:

"So you like hurting kids so you was on Epstein Island, huh? How was it? Did you pick little boys or little girls?"

"The real ones know what you're about girl"- Tokyo Toni to Beyonce

Shalana Jones-Hunter, professionally known as Tokyo Toni, lashed out against Beyonce in a recently surfaced video.

At the beginning of the video, Tokyo Toni clicked on a post of Beyonce from late March captioned "トウキョウ, TEXAS" and called the singer a "trashy b***h". The post had over two million likes from the singer's 318 million followers.

Toni claimed that her numbers were better than Queen B's before dropping a comment under her latest post at the time.

The post Toni commented on was a carousel of pictures featuring Queen B at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The post featured the singer sporting a zipped jet-black leather jacket with golden Medusa details and black leather pants with crystal embellishments. The singer could also be seen posing with the Innovator Award she won at the event.

Toni also alleged that the Halo singer was a demon due to the white horse on her Instagram profile picture. Since the aforementioned carousel seems to be the latest post of Beyonce on Tokyo Toni's Instagram, the video could be dated from sometime in early April.

As mentioned above, Toni then wrote a comment underneath the post using the voice type feature, talking about how she couldn't wait to see the singer in hell as according to her, the singer thought it was "cute" to betray god. She even criticized her husband Jay-Z. Tokyo Toni then wrote another comment alleging that the singer was on the infamous Epstein Island.

In the background of her typing the aforementioned comments, it could be seen that Toni had earlier posted a plethora of other comments on the very same post. In one comment, Toni claimed that she felt sorry for the singer's children as they allegedly had to witness "these rituals". In yet another comment, the internet personality wrote:

"The real ones know what you're about girl we know what you are about."

This is not the first time Toni has gone after the singer and her family. In December 2023, Toni went after the singer's daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

In a video shared by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, Toni could be seen asking Beyonce to "try again". This was at the time the singer and her eldest daughter Blue Ivy were celebrating the success of the singer's Renaissance Tour movie. Toni called the movie "scripted" and asked the singer to move to the moon alongside her husband and kids. She said:

"Why are you grooming our Black children through your daughter?"

Toni further threatened:

"I don't care nothing about your BeyHive, those lil demons will get sprayed down with my mouth – pure Holy water."

Tokyo Toni's daughter Blac Chyna, on the other hand, is currently on a self-transformative journey. The model shared in January of this year that she had been sober for a year and four months.

On May 27, the former reality TV star took to Instagram to celebrate her and rapper boyfriend Derrick Milano's one year anniversary.