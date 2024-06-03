"Killing your already quiet career": Fans react to Bia's 'Sue Me' diss track aimed at Cardi B

Many social media users made fun of rapper Bia after she dropped her latest track, a Cardi B diss titled SUE MEEE?, on Sunday, June 2, 2024. The cover art of the track on YouTube featured a deleted June 2023 Instagram story from Cardi's husband, Offset, claiming that Cardi had cheated on him. Bia also claimed on the track that Offset had cheated on Cardi B in the couple's home.

Cardi B had earlier threatened to sue Bia for allegedly spreading rumors about Offset reportedly cheating on her. Bia further let loose on the Bodak Yellow hitmaker on her diss track, claiming that Cardi uses ghostwriters and speaks like a second grader.

Cardi B fans were outraged by Bia's track and trolled the rapper for dissing Cardi. A few users believed the rapper started beef with Cardi for no real reason and claimed that this would be the death of her career. Many trolled her lyrics and insinuated that this would be an easy fight for Cardi B.

A few users even compared the beat to Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss, Like That. However, a handful of users feel like Bia delivered with her diss track and criticized people who thought otherwise.

Here are a few Instagram reactions to Bia's SUE MEEE? in this regard:

"Imagine starting a beef for no real reason other than being a puppet and killing your already quiet career," said one Instagram user.

"It's time for cardi to level up on this easy a*s fight 😂😂," thought a second Instagram user.

"Is it me or does this beat sound like a "Like That" knockoff 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️," noted a third Instagram user.

Netizens weren't too fond of Bia's lyrics.

"These bars are horrible talmbout she can write for hours please save us the ear aches 😩," mentioned another Instagram user.

"She may have her reasons to not like her, but she's putting someone else marital problems on blast to increase her numbers. Fact remains Cardi has a likable personality despite her flaws," felt one Instagram user.

A handful of netizens enjoyed the track.

"She bodied this idk why people so mad for 😂😂😂😂🔥🔥🔥 @bia 💪🏽💪🏽," added another user.

"No Bia slander will be tolerated. Dats Bae 😍😍😍," said yet another user.

Cardi B threatened to sue Bia for allegedly spreading rumors

According to XXL, the longstanding Bia and Cardi B beef originated with the former accusing the latter of seemingly copying her image and style. The beef picked up steam when the W.A.P rapper collaborated with GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion on the new track, Wanna Be (Remix), which dropped on Friday, May 31, 2024. Towards the end of Cardi's verse, she rapped:

"Guess I'm a teacher since you wanna sub me (Ah)/ She did what? Had no idea (Idea)/ Thought she was on the shelf, Ikea (Ikea)/ Hope she talk like that when I see her (Woo)/ B*tch, please, don't nobody wanna be ya (Ah)."

XXL insinuated that the verse was aimed at Bia. The rapper further called Bia cheap, weak, and a Great Value version of her. Bia seemingly responded to Cardi with a tweet on the same day, allegedly calling her "wack" and "trash." Cardi B then went on Instagram Live the following day and revealed she had a phone conversation with Bia to sort their differences out, which did not end up well.

Cardi B further denied claims of her copying Bia's style and threatened to sue her if she continued to spread further rumors that she cheated on Offset.

"I'm so appalled at the fact that she thinks I'm copying her or stealing from her 'cause there's nothing that she do that I like. I don't like her music, I don't like her style… I don't even see the b*tch."

She added:

"When you lie about my p*ssy, Im'ma sue you and you got to come with receipts. And not social media receipts, you gotta come with court receipts."

Later on Saturday, June 1, Bia started her own Instagram Live and previewed SUE MEEE? live. The track included a plethora of sharp disses aimed at Cardi B regarding everything, including her looks, surgery allegations, ghostwriting allegations, and allegations regarding Offset. Bia rapped:

"Put it on your hubby since you love lying on your vows (Wow)/ I write all my verses, I can do this shit for hours (Facts)/ I be damned I let a n*gga f*ck a b*tch inside my house (Ew)"

She further stated:

"All that surgery and how your body looks so mid/ Thought your a*s was for the culture, you just tryin' to ride the wave/ You should be home with your kids 'cause b*tch, you speak like second grade."

SUE MEEE? is available for streaming on YouTube. As of now, Cardi B is yet to respond to Bia's diss.