"She clocked her ghostwriter"- Fans react as Bia accuses Pardi of writing Cardi B's songs in new diss track, 'Sue Me' 

As the feud between Cardi B and Bia escalates, the latter released a diss track titled Sue Me, despite the former threatening to sue Bia for spreading rumors about her professional and personal life.

In the song released on June 2, 2024, the Massachusetts rapper aimed at Cardi’s cosmetic procedures, namedropped her children, and also alleged that Pardison Fontaine ghostwrote the most popular songs. In response to the same, one netizen stated:

Netizen reacts to Bia’s latest Sue Me track (Image via YouTube)

The track Sue Me was released, a day after Cardi B threatened legal action against her and warned her that she would expose private conversations she had with Bia. In the latest diss track, the lyrics read:

Trending

“C-A-R-D cryin’ on I-G/ Catch another ‘tude ‘cause she couldn’t catch a beat/ Do I beef with you or do I beef with Pardi?/ You been scrapping projects since 2019”

Netizens were seemingly surprised by what they heard. However, it appears some were not impressed with Bia's track. A few reactions to the lyrics on X(formerly Twitter) read:

“This shii lame yall gas anything,” one netizen said.

“I AM GETTING SECOND-HAND EMBARASSMENT PLEASE,” another X user stated.

“This sounds really bad. In my opinion, cardi B’s worst song is Bongos and that makes that sound Sound award-winning,” another netizen said.

Cardi B had not responded to the diss track at the time of writing this article. While other tweets read:

“Bia speaks way too slowly for me… it’s like pouring cold honey out of the bottle…,” one netizen said.

“This is so mid… lmao and saying cardi can’t catch the bear while simultaneously not catching the beat on the song yourself is crazy,” another netizen said.

Meanwhile, some netizens requested the singer to make it available on other music streaming platforms.

"BIA need to drop Sue Me on Apple Music.. idk it’s kinda worth the lawsuit," one person said.

Expand Tweet

"Her titling it sue me is sending tf outta me... get her again bia," another person commented.

Cardi B and Bia have been in an alleged feud since the former sampled Missy Elliott’s She’s a B***h for her Like What (Freestyle) track. Fans claimed that the song was similar to Bia’s I’m That B***h and accused Cardi B aka Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, of copying her peer. In response, the Bodak Yellow dissed Bia by saying:

“B***hes make a fool of themselves every single time."

About Pardison Fontaine as Bia mentions the songwriter in Cardi B's diss track

Pardison Fontaine is a Grammy award-winning songwriter best known for writing songs for rappers like G-Eazy, Megan Thee Stallion, Under8ed, and Cardi B among others.

The rapper has been credited with collaborating with Cardi on her hit Bodak Yellow track. A few of her other songs he has worked on include Washpoppin, Drip, Get Up 10, Money Bag, I Do, and WAP, among others.

Fontaine has publicly applauded Cardi for her talent numerous times. In a 2023 interview with Complex, he said:

“She would’ve been a star no matter what she do. She really pioneered a lot of the energy that you see on the internet right now… Either it’s genius or she just keeps getting lucky since 2016. I got to attribute it to her greatness… I’m going with greatness.”

Apart from allegedly accusing Fontaine of ghostwriting, Bia also mentioned Cardi’s daughter Kulture and son Wave in the diss track. Bia also alleged that Cardi’s husband, Offset, was cheating on her while speculating about Cardi’s supposed gang affiliation.