On May 15, 2025, rapper Boosie BadAzz weighed in on the Diddy and Cassie Ventura trial. The latter's testimony, describing "freak-offs" with Sean "Diddy" Combs, has amassed a lot of attention.

Ad

In his tweet, Boosie said that he doesn't see any crimes committed in Sean Combs' case, adding:

"THIS N NO WAY IS A RICO CHARGE ‼️ U SHOULDNT BE SENT TO JAIL FOR BEING A FREAK ‼️THIS IS A CASE OF TWO FREAKS N A RELATIONSHIP HAVING UPS N DOWNS‼️ANYONE WHO THINKS HE SHOULD BE GIVING A LIFE SENTENCE IS SICK 🤢 "

Ad

Trending

Boosie proceeded to compare Sean Combs' case to that of Hugh Hefner, the founder of Playboy magazine. For the unversed, Hefner had a reputation for allegedly having multiple women live in a place called the Playboy mansion, wherein there used to be parties and s*xual encounters, as claimed by multiple women. In his tweet, Boosie wrote:

"THE GOVERNMENT NEVER ARRESTED HUGH HEFNER FOR HIS FREAK OFFS N 18YEAR OLS GIRLS LIVING WITH HIM N DRUGGING ‼️🔥 ONLY THING I SEE IS A DOMESTIC VOILENCE CHARGE ‼️🔥"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Emphasizing how Diddy shouldn't be facing a RICO charge for his "freak-offs" and that if anything, it should be a "domestic abuse case, not a s*x trafficking case", Boosie BadAzz spun the narrative onto Cassie Ventura.

The rapper said that Cassie enjoyed "the wild s*x parties" and extravagant gifts from her former boyfriend, adding that he didn't believe Cassie attended years of freak-offs and didn't enjoy it.

Dubbing it a "lifestyle", Boosie BadAzz wrote:

Ad

"THIS WAS CONSENSUAL SHE WAS HIS GIRLFRIEND. TRYING TO GIVE SOMEONE LIFE N PRISON FOR THIS IS BULLS*IT"

Boosie BadAzz's take on Sean Combs' case (Image via X/ @BOOSIEOFFICIAL)

An overview of Cassie Ventura's testimony against Diddy

Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, first gave her testimony against the rapper on May 13, 2025, following continuous accounts of her relationship with the rapper involving freak-offs, physical abuse, and drugs.

Ad

Cassie mentioned that she indulged in freak-offs to satisfy Sean Combs and that it eventually made her feel "horrible", "disgusting", and "humiliated."

The rapper's former partner also claimed that angering him would result in physical abuse, where she also talked about the 2016 surveillance footage from an L.A. hotel showcasing Sean Combs hitting her.

Expand Tweet

Ad

On May 15, 2025, Diddy's lawyers engaged in cross-examination with Cassie.

In her testimony, Cassie Ventura had claimed that she and Sean Combs were addicted to opiates and that she took substances to "buffer" the reality of the freak-offs.

Confessing to indulging in drugs to deal with the situation of having physical encounters with male escorts at Sean Combs' direction, Cassie told the court:

“I couldn’t imagine myself doing any of that without having some sort of buffer or a way to not feel the way it really was, which was emotionless and s*x with a stranger who I didn’t want to have s*x with,"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

She also claimed that the rapper would get upset if she did drugs without him. However, the defense suggested that Diddy encouraged Cassie Ventura to seek help for drug abuse and had shown concern toward her health.

Throughout the process of cross-questioning, Diddy was frequently seen nodding his head and passing notes to his lawyers.

Additionally, the rapper also looked toward his children, blew a kiss, and made a heart sign with his hands for them.

Ad

In addition to cross-questioning, Diddy's legal team also delved into multiple text exchanges between Cassie and the rapper.

However, Judge Arun Subramanian reminded the defense that they'd have to conclude the cross-examination by May 16, 2025, given that Cassie is currently pregnant.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More